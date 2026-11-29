It's the morning after the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game, which ended with the Vols on top by a score of 26-12. While this wasn't the prettiest game by any mean

Tennessee wide receivers Radarious Jackson and Braylon Staley celebrate after the win over Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 28, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectWhile this wasn't the prettiest game by any means, this is still the last piece of the puzzle that the Vols needed to fully exceed expectations. The Vols finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and will now play in the college football playoff.

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Vanderbilt linebacker Bryce Cowan and cornerback Jordan Matthews bring down Tennessee running back Javin Gordon during the second half of a SEC college football game at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Tennessee Volunteers were at their best when the pass game was working. This is something that Tennessee needed to get going to make a statement, and for prepping purposes for the college football playoffs.