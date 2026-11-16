The Mongoose Tops Prime Video Global Charts Amidst Strong Streaming Debut

Neeson starrer The Mongoose dominates Prime Video global charts, surpassing major titles. Details on its $20 million budget, box office earnings, and streaming release dates in Australia and Canada.

The action thriller The Mongoose has claimed the number one spot on Prime Video's global Top 10 movie charts, outperforming major streaming competitors such as Drive - The Pretenders and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. This achievement is tracked by FlixPatrol, which monitors daily video on demand charts across 1,033 streaming platforms in 167 countries. The film's rapid ascent to the top of global viewing lists demonstrates its immediate appeal to international audiences seeking high-stakes entertainment.

Plot Details and Key Cast Members

The story centers on Green Beret Ryan "Fang" Flanagan, a former special forces operative who finds himself on the run after accidentally killing his ex-wife's abusive boyfriend. The narrative drives Flanagan into a desperate cross-country car chase that stretches from Kentucky to the Mexican border. To assist in his escape, his former squad mates, identified as Tanker and Munch, steal a helicopter to aid their friend's flight from the law. The film also features notable supporting roles from Marisa Tomei, Ving Rhames, and Michael Chiklis. Additionally, CNN's Laura Coates appears in the movie in a cameo role as herself.

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Production Background and Release Timeline

The Mongoose marks the directorial debut of Mark Vanselow, who helmed the project from a screenplay written by Thompson Evans. Production was entirely based in the Australian state of Victoria, with filming locations including Bacchus Marsh, Castlemaine, and the Melbourne CBD. Samuel Goldwyn Films originally released the movie in the United States on October 30, 2026. Amazon MGM Studios subsequently distributed the film on Prime Video in countries like Australia and Canada starting November 4. The production operated with a reported budget of $20 million.

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Box Office Performance and Critical Reception

Despite its strong streaming debut, the film earned $1.1 million at the box office during its theatrical run. Critics have drawn comparisons to 1970s action movies like Smokey and the Bandit, noting its classic genre influences. The movie currently holds a 35% approval rating, suggesting a mixed but notable reception among reviewers. The film's blend of modern action sequences with retro storytelling elements has been a key factor in its cross-country appeal and streaming success.

Impact on Streaming Market and Future Outlook

The film's success on Prime Video highlights the growing importance of global streaming distribution for action thrillers. Its ability to outperform established franchises on day one underscores the potential for new releases to capture immediate audience interest. The movie's availability on Prime Video has made it accessible to a wider audience beyond the initial theatrical release window. This shift in consumption patterns reflects changing viewer habits and the increasing dominance of streaming platforms in the entertainment industry.