The Mongoose Review: Liam Neeson Action Thriller Divides Critics and Audiences

Liam Neeson stars in The Mongoose, released October 30, 2026, which splits opinion with a 33% critic score versus 60% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Actor Liam Neeson continues his tenure in the action genre with the release of The Mongoose, which premiered in theaters on October 30, 2026. Directed by Mark Vanselow, this new action thriller has immediately sparked a significant divide between professional critics and general moviegoers. The film features a cast that includes Marisa Tomei and Ving Rhames alongside Neeson.

Rotten Tomatoes Score Divide

The critical reception for The Mongoose stands at a low 33 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, based on twenty-four reviews that average a 5 out of 10 rating. This aggregate score translates to a Rotten label, indicating a largely negative consensus among critics. The disparity becomes even more pronounced when comparing these figures to the audience score, which sits at a respectable 60 percent. This creates a twenty-seven percent gap between the two groups, highlighting a distinct split in how the film is perceived. Audience members have responded more positively to the R-rated action thriller despite its short time in release.

Also read The Mongoose Box Office Disaster: Liam Neeson Action Thriller Fails to Find Audience

Critic Alex Harrison Critique

Notable critic Alex Harrison provided a harsh assessment of the film, awarding it a 3 out of 10 score in a review for ScreenRant. Harrison questioned the sustainability of Neeson continuing to lead genre movies as an action hero. The review explicitly cited a lazy script that fails to make logical sense as a primary reason for the movie's downfall. This perspective mirrors the broader critical sentiment that the narrative structure lacks coherence, even if the visual action elements remain engaging for some viewers.

Plot and Character Details

The Mongoose follows Neeson in the role of Ryan Fang Flanagan, a war hero accused of a murder he did not commit. The plot centers on a high-stakes car chase with law enforcement while the event unfolds on television. The public in the story sides with Fang, and he receives assistance from his former teammates in the United States Army Special Forces. This dynamic allows the film to explore themes of public perception versus legal reality, though critics argue the execution does not fully support these deeper elements.

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Supporting Cast and Production

The film features a supporting cast with extensive experience in major action franchises. Marisa Tomei appears in the movie, known for her role as Aunt May in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man series. Ving Rhames joins the ensemble, bringing his background from the Mission: Impossible movies starring Tom Cruise. Michael Chiklis also participates, recalling his role as The Thing in the Fantastic Four films directed by Tim Story. These additions provide veteran star power to the project produced by Al Corley, Bart Rosenblatt, and Eugene Musso.

Audience Reaction and Future Outlook

Moviegoers have praised the practical car stunts and Neeson's performance in their reviews. This positive audience feedback suggests that viewers appreciate the traditional action elements more than the critical establishment. It remains to be seen if the audience score will climb further as more viewers see the film. The runtime of ninety-eight minutes offers a concise experience that has appealed to fans of the genre despite the mixed critical response.

Release Details and Box Office

The Mongoose was written by Thompson Evans and directed by Mark Vanselow. Its release date of October 30, 2026, positions it as a recent entry in Neeson's extensive filmography. With a ninety-eight-minute runtime, the film aims to deliver rapid action without excessive padding. The initial scores from Rotten Tomatoes will likely fluctuate in the coming weeks as more reviews are added. This early data provides a snapshot of the current divide between critical analysis and audience enjoyment.