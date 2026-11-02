The Mongoose Box Office Disaster: Liam Neeson Action Thriller Fails to Find Audience

Liam Neeson's new action film The Mongoose suffers its widest release failure with a dismal $480,000 debut, raising doubts about its $20 million budget recovery.

The action thriller The Mongoose, directed by Mark Vanselow, has delivered a deeply disappointing box office performance during its opening weekend. The film, which stars Liam Neeson as Ryan Flanagan, failed to attract a significant audience despite a wide theatrical release across 1,014 venues on Halloween weekend. Per Box Office Mojo, the picture earned a total of $480,000 domestically, placing it at number 18 on the national charts.

This financial result represents a historic low for the veteran action star. The Mongoose currently holds the record for the worst domestic debut in history for a wide-release Liam Neeson movie. No other film starring Neeson that opened on more than 600 screens has ever grossed less than $500,000 during its opening weekend. Even without adjusting for inflation, the film's performance stands as an anomaly in his career. It marks a significant divergence from the commercial consistency the actor has maintained throughout decades of leading action roles.

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The poor financial showing is accompanied by overwhelmingly negative critical reception. The Mongoose currently holds a 29% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This score aligns the film with other critical underperformers in Neeson's filmography, such as The Fix, which achieved a similar 16% Tomatometer score. Conversely, other recent projects like Cold Storage have managed to secure a Certified Fresh score of 80%, highlighting the sharp divide in critical opinion regarding this specific title. The negative reviews have likely contributed to the lack of consumer interest.

The per-screen average provides further context for the film's struggles. With a gross of $480,000 across 1,014 locations, The Mongoose generated a per-screen average of $473. This figure ranks as the 177th worst debut per-screen average of all time. The film underperformed against several titles released in fewer theaters. For instance, Everest: The Other Side placed at number 15 with $1 million in 515 theaters. Similarly, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 ranked at number 13 with $1.15 million on 367 screens.

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The supporting cast includes notable actors such as Marisa Tomei, Michael Chiklis, and Ving Rhames. Despite this star-studded ensemble, the narrative did not resonate with audiences. The plot follows Flanagan, a veteran who seeks help from his former United States Army Special Forces unit after fleeing a scene where he was blamed for a murder. Screenwriter Thompson Evans developed the screenplay, while Mark Vanselow, known for his work as a stunt double, took the director's chair. The film features a runtime of 98 minutes and was produced by Al Corley, Bart Rosenblatt, and Eugene Musso.

Industry analysts predict The Mongoose will not recover its $20 million production budget in theaters. The estimated break-even point for the film is as high as $50 million. Based on current trends, the movie is on track to earn less than $5 million by the end of its run. Projections suggest it may end up closer to the $1.3 million overall gross achieved by The Fix. The film is scheduled for distribution on Prime Video in some international territories, including Australia and Canada, which may offer alternative revenue streams.

Historical data supports the prediction of a low final gross. Previous Neeson titles like Chloe and Gun Shy debuted in limited release with stronger per-screen averages. Chloe earned $900,688 in 350 theaters with an average of $2,573. Gun Shy made $703,109 in 296 theaters with an average of $2,375. The Mongoose, by contrast, lacks the momentum to reverse its trajectory. It has not yet earned enough user reviews to generate a Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter score, leaving the audience reception completely undefined at this stage.