From Lovesac to Restoration Hardware, six modular sofas compared on what you can change – and how deep you'll sink.

From Lovesac to Restoration Hardware, six modular sofas compared on what you can change – and how deep you’ll sink.. To one brand it means a sofa that arrives in boxes.

To another it means a sectional you can rearrange on a Sunday afternoon, or a set of seats you can keep adding to for a decade. The difference matters most to anyone paying luxury prices, because a modular sofa only earns its cost if you actually use what it lets you change.

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We looked at six systems, from the most expensive to the most flexible, and asked three things of each: how the pieces connect, what you can change after it arrives, and how deep the seat is. Seat depth decides whether a sofa is for sitting up or sinking in, and it’s the figure most often left off a listing. Sactionals reduce a sofa to two parts.