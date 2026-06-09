The Mk1 Ford Escort Returns: Boreham Motorworks Unveils 150 Continuation RS Models

Limited run of 150 officially licensed Ford Escort Mk1 RS cars, each costing £295,000, built by Boreham Motorworks from the ground up with modern engineering and classic design.

The Mk1 Ford Escort is making a stunning return to our roads more than half a century after the last example came off the Essex assembly lines.

A limited run of 150 officially licensed Escort RS (Rallye Sport) cars are being built by Coventry-based specialist Boreham Motorworks. While the Mk1 Escort was an icon in its own right, the rally-inspired RS road cars are part of 1970s automotive folklore. So much so that a cherished example of an original RS1600 Escort will today set you back in the region of £80,000, and that is only if you can prise it out of the grip of collectors.

But the continu-mod RS cars being built, all of them to an incredibly high specification, blow that value out of the water. Each example of the reborn classic will cost an eye-watering £295,000. That is some mark-up on the £1,600 price of a new one back in 1970. The first of these has just been completed, and it is utterly glorious.

Finished in a retro paint scheme of British racing green with gold racing stripes, the revived sports car is guaranteed to set petrolheads pulses racing. The wonderfully repurposed motors have been dubbed the most focused lightweight performance cars of the modern era. In a world where most new car releases are soulless electric vehicles arriving from China, the UK-crafted Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort Mk1 RS is a welcome breath of fresh air.

The cars are promised to be blueprint-accurate and period-sympathetic to the original but will combine the timeless spirit of classic cars with modern engineering, design and advanced manufacturing. Unlike other restomod businesses that reproduce iconic classics with modern manufacturing techniques, materials and parts but without being able to sell them with their original badges, the 150 Escorts will be genuine Ford products.

Each one can be adorned legally with Ford logos thanks to an official licence agreement with Ford Motor Company. The cars are engineered and manufactured as an entirely brand-new vehicle from the ground up rather than having to source original vehicles as donor cars. This makes them a true continuation of the Escort RS lineage built to modern standards of quality, performance and durability, the bespoke carmaker says. Customers can choose from one of two engine options.

The first is a reimagined twin-cam four-cylinder 1.8-litre unit with an 8,500rpm redline that produces a maximum of 182bhp. This is a direct homage to the original Alan Mann Racing-built motorsport engine of 1968. The second is Boreham Motorworks own higher-capacity 2.1-litre four-pot motorsport engine that is uprated with forged steel conrods, a billet crankshaft and advanced fuel injection. It revs to a screaming 10,000rpm and generates an impressive 295bhp.

The former comes with a reproduced Ford Bullet four-speed straight-cut manual gearbox, while the latter has a period-correct close-ratio five-speed dogleg manual racing transmission. Car number one of 150 uses the larger of the two powerplants. It also features a lightweight carbon-fibre bonnet and boot panels, bespoke headlights and tail lamps with modern LEDs, and a host of lightweight machined materials designed to reduce weight.

When dry, meaning with no fuel or fluids, it tips the scale at just 895kg, which should result in jaw-dropping power-to-weight performance. To retain the origins of the seventies classic, there is no power steering, anti-lock braking system or traction control. Iain Muir, CEO of Boreham Motorworks, said that what matters most to them is ensuring the car delivers exactly what enthusiasts expect the moment they get behind the wheel.

Lightweight engineering, immediate response, usable naturally aspirated performance and genuine driver connection have guided every decision throughout development. He adds that the character of the original Mk1 Escort RS has been captured perfectly. It is focused, mechanical and engineered to reward the driver in every moment. The return of the Mk1 Ford Escort RS is not just a nostalgic trip; it is a testament to the enduring appeal of analog driving thrills in an increasingly digital age.

For collectors and enthusiasts alike, this continuation series offers a rare chance to own a piece of automotive history, reborn with modern reliability and performance. With only 150 units available, each bearing a price tag of nearly £300,000, these cars are destined to become instant classics, cherished for generations to come





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