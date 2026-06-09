The Mk1 Ford Escort: A Stunning Return to the Roads

A limited run of 150 officially licensed Escort RS cars, standing for Rallye Sport, are being built by Coventry-based specialist Boreham Motorworks. Each example of the reborn classic will cost an eye-watering £295,000.

The Mk1 Ford Escort is making a stunning return to our roads more than half a century after the last example came off the Essex assembly lines.

A limited run of 150 officially licensed Escort RS - standing for Rallye Sport - cars are being built by Coventry-based specialist Boreham Motorworks. The revived sports car is finished in a retro paint scheme of British racing green with gold racing stripes and is guaranteed to set petrolheads' pulses racing. Each example of the reborn classic will cost an eye-watering £295,000





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Mk1 Ford Escort Boreham Motorworks Escort RS Rallye Sport Classic Cars Modern Engineering Design Manufacturing Ford Licence Agreement Authenticity Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character Engineering Driver Connection Focus Mechanical Rewarding Moment Limited Run Official Licence Authenticity Modern Standards Quality Performance Durability Lightweight Character

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The Mk1 Ford Escort Returns: Boreham Motorworks Unveils 150 Continuation RS ModelsLimited run of 150 officially licensed Ford Escort Mk1 RS cars, each costing £295,000, built by Boreham Motorworks from the ground up with modern engineering and classic design.

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