The Mixed Bag of the Arsenal Ultras' Army

The Ashburton Army, a group of football fans dedicated to improving the atmosphere at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, has faced some controversy due to ticket scams and accusations of contributing to toxic behavior. Despite mixed reactions, the Army's relationship with Arsenal has deteriorated over the years, and the club has expressed strong action against ticket touting.

The Ashburton Army , founded in 2019 and named after the area where Arsenal's Emirates Stadium was built, is a football fan group aimed at improving the atmosphere at their home games.

Initially working closely with the club, their relationship has shifted in recent years. After a few members were accused of ticket scams, both within the group and towards other fans, the Army declined to comment. Arsenal, on the other hand, stressed they have been taking strong action against ticket touting, banning thousands of suspicious accounts and memberships this season.

The group's success and execution have been mixed, with some supporters seeing them as a positive influence on the club and others viewing them as contributing to toxic behavior





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Controversies / Scams Supporters Ashburton Army Ultras Arsenal Ultras Ticket Scams Community Toxic Behavior Relationship With Club Football Fan Groups Improvement Of Stadium Atmosphere Strict Action Against Ticket Touting

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