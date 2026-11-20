El Nino-warmed waters may have helped bring olive ridley sea turtles to California's coast for the first time. Over 50 hatchlings are now starting their new lives in the Pacific Ocean.

El Nino-warmed waters may have helped bring olive ridley sea turtles to California's coast for the first time. Over 50 hatchlings are now starting their new lives in the Pacific Ocean.

Earlier this month, olive ridley sea turtles hatched from eggs housed at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California. The turtles come from the first ever nests recorded along the U.S. West Coast. Experts say waters warmed by this year's El Niño may have helped female sea turtles reach new territory.sea turtle with an earthy green heart-shaped shell in the daylight of mid-September, near Seal Beach in Orange County.

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She squirmed and tossed sand with her back flippers before scuttling back into the Pacific Ocean. In her wake, she left a carefully compacted nest of 104 eggs. Cassandra Davis, who oversees sea turtle programs and conservation at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, had never heard of a sea turtle nesting on Southern California shores.

Davis knew that green sea turtles, named for the color their body fat turns from feeding off algae and sea grasses, frequented local coastlines. They nested at night in Mexico. But the recent visitor was nearly half the size of a green sea turtle, with a broader head. And it boldly nested at around 3 p.m. in broad daylight.

This was the behavior of olive ridley turtles, which in the past have been spotted at sea by fishing or whaling boats, but rarely near Southern California’s shores. Olive ridleys are omnivores that lay their eggs on the warm beaches of Mexico and Central America—and they are one of the few sea turtle species to do so in daylight.

Soon, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that the Surfside Beach sighting was indeed an olive ridley, and she’d left behind the first-ever recorded sea turtle nest along the West Coast of the United States.

“Could you meet us down there? ” an official from NOAA’s Southwest Fisheries Science Center asked Davis. The day after the turtle sighting, she headed to the nesting area at Surfside Beach, near Seal Beach, thinking about the forces that could have propelled the olive ridley to her backyard. Perhaps it came down to the turtle’s own navigational errors.

But this year was different. Reports had recently emerged of olive ridley sightings near the shores of San Diego all the way up to Monterey Bay. Autumn in Southern California arrived along with other rare and first-time creature sightings:Intense “super” El Niño conditions had spawned a band of warm ocean water stretching hundreds of miles long along the West Coast. Known as a Kelvin wave, it heated ocean temperatures and elevated sea levels.

Creeping along at a pace of about 10 miles per hour, it was also headed straight for Southern California. With it, animals more suited to the warm tropical water along the equator may have ventured past the northern limits of their habitats. Three days after the Surfside Beach discovery, locals spotted a second olive ridley at Huntington Beach, eight miles away from the first. The female turtle also left a nest.

It contained 100 eggs. At first Davis helped as scientists and staff from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service built barricades along a 50-foot perimeter around both nests, digging trenches and covering the area from bottom to top with a fence and netting to protect from off-leash dogs, birds, coyotes, and people. Davis also took photos of the turtle tracks, and coordinated volunteers to monitor the site.

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Days passed and the scientists watched the forecast, noticing that Hurricane Polo had strengthened off the southwestern coast of Mexico. The approaching storms and waves could lead to “extremely high tides,” Davis said, “and in some of the cases, maybe even washouts of the beaches. ” These unusually powerful surges could wipe out any sea turtle nests in its path. The scientists knew they had to do more to try to save both nests.

On Sept. 25, a team from local, state, and federal agencies descended upon both beaches with a fragile new mission: relocate the nests as soon as possible to safety. The eggs would be housed at the Long Beach Aquarium, partly under Davis’s watch. On the evening of Nov. 13, a baby sea turtle began to wiggle free from its egg. Over the next two hours, staff at the Aquarium of the Pacific saw an"eruption of baby sea turtles.

"are facing a collision of environmental threats, in addition to this year’s El Niño weather, which are squeezing and limiting their nesting areas. “One is just temperature rise,” Davis explained. “We’ve experienced these heat waves here in California as well, where suddenly it’s unseasonably hot. ” If the temperature is too warm, fewer eggs will survive.

To hatch safely, the eggs need to be in humid or damp sand. But if their nest ends up flooded, “the hatchlings don’t tend to survive if they’re underwater for a long period of time,” Davis said. With sea level rise and eroding beaches and coastlines, “fewer nests are able to be successful on their own in the more traditional nesting beaches in some regions. ” Humans and animals also pose threats, as their presence on beaches increases.

Finding a new space “can mean maybe that nest goes undetected, and the eggs are able to survive at a better ratio. ” Jonathan Snyder, acting field supervisor for U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Carlsbad Office, said waters warmed by El Niño played a role in the olive ridley migration, but he also believes decades of sea turtle conservation efforts have helped the population increase and nest in more unexpected places.

Of all sea turtles, which are protected under the Endangered Species Act, olive ridleys have a distinctive survival instinct. Some females nest in groups of more than 1,000 turtles during what’s known as arribada events, Spanish for “arrival. ” But others nest alone.

“These solitary nesters are really important for the survival of the species,” Davis said. “They nest on new and novel beaches. ” These choices contribute to the diversity and survivability of the species because they can establish new sea turtle territory, she added.

“Those nests might even help them as we’re facing sea level rise and warming beaches. ” Even in best case scenarios, not all eggs in a nest will be fertilized, and not all of them will develop. About 20 to 40 percent of eggs within a nest never hatch. Earlier this year, an olive ridley laid a nest in Florida for the first time, but only about 25 percent of the eggs hatched, Davis said.

“We know these outliers might have different survival rates than what we see in the really robust egg-laying areas. ” From a nest of 104 eggs, 54 baby sea turtles hatched, each one weighing between 16 and 21 grams and 1.5 inches wide. A box full of the squirming babies was released on the same beach at which the eggs were laid.arrived at both Southern California nesting spots, communicating with each other by cell phone as lifeguards assisted.

A biologist began to excavate the sand, searching for the compacted area. Once the nest was located, they began to dig a cavity, slowly and carefully, until they could see the edges of shells. The team removed each egg with gloved hands, placing them one-by-one in a tight layer of sand.

“Embryo development happens inside the egg,” said Lance Adams, director of veterinary services for the Long Beach Aquarium. “There’s a very delicate connection between the embryo and the internal egg membrane. ” If those eggs are rotated too quickly, shaken, or bounced around, they can detach from that membrane, “the embryos will not survive. ” The team also placed a remote sensor in the nest to detect and track temperature.

With all of the eggs packed tightly in a grid pattern inside of a container full of beach sand, the team transported the nest to the aquarium by car. The incubation cooler sat on a pillow on the lap of a wildlife biologist. It remained in a temperature controlled room heated to around 86°F in the animal hospital, adjacent to its sea turtle rescue and rehabilitation center.

As the eggs stayed in a snug state of humidity, Davis and others checked in regularly to see if the sand had shifted.

“We’re looking for any changes in temperature, and we’re keeping them in a nice, quiet, dark space so they can do what they need to do to develop, and hopefully, if they’re fertilized, become baby sea turtles. ” Normally a nest will incubate for 45 to 60 days. By early November, over a month-and-a-half had gone by and there was still no movement. Davis began to feel nervous, but hoped that at least some survived the move.

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Then, her team received more surprising news. A month after the two excavations, scientists learned of a third olive ridley sea turtle nest in Southern California, this time at San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura. Officials from The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made the decision to leave this nest in place on the beach with protective measures and monitoring.

But on Nov. 13, twelve days after the Ventura nest was discovered, a high swell and high tides swept the sand away, exposing the eggs and washing them away. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and California State Parks staff recovered 33 eggs from the shore. They transferred them to the Santa Barbara Zoo to examine them. None showed signs of development or viability.

For Davis, it was somber news, but she also had reason to hope some of California’s new sea turtles would hatch. That same day, over at the Long Beach Aquarium, there were tremblings of life. Hatchlings swim toward the Pacific Ocean on California's Seal Beach. This imagery was captured at a safe distance using red or infrared lighting—or no lighting during—during a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service coordinated activity where sea turtles were not harmed.

Sea turtles are protected and should not be disturbed or harassed. , the team noticed a concavity in the sand, and cracks along the surface of the first nest.

“That told us that the space underneath the surface was changing,” said Adams. The next day, at around 7:15 p.m., the first baby sea turtle wiggled free. Within two hours, others followed. The incubator went from a pile of smooth sand to an “eruption of baby sea turtles,” said Adams.

“A tangle of turtles. ” By the next morning, 54 hatchlings had tumbled out from the 104 eggs, after 58 days in incubation. The team waited until the dark early morning hours of the next day, as the moon began to set. They brought the box of squirming babies back toward the sea.

Each one weighed between 16 to 21 grams, as small as a hummingbird. Davis said it is important to bring them back to the sand first, “so that they can develop their muscles with the beach crawl. ” Lighting is also essential, since hatchlings rely on the moonbeams reflected off the ocean to navigate. They move away from the darkest silhouette toward the glow of the horizon.

The rescuers had to make sure nobody turned on flashlights or cell phones. The wrong lighting could lead a young olive ridley astray, and jeopardize survival. They filmed the release at a safe distance using cameras with infrared light, or no light at all. Davis, Adams, and the others waited as the bevy of babies tested out their flippers, slowly scooting toward the sea.

On camera, a hatchling reached the tip of the ocean, and seconds later appeared to be swallowed by a wave. But sea turtles are born knowing how to swim, their instincts leading them farther away from the shore. This is known as a “frenzy period,” a frantic stretch of swimming that lasts for one or two days, until they stop and mostly drift along with a current.

They are fueled by the energy and nourishment of the residual yolk that is absorbed into their bodies before emerging from the nest. The rescue team stayed for a while, surveying the shoreline after the turtles disappeared to make sure none of the weaker ones washed back up. The next day, 21 more hatchlings from the second nest were released at Huntington Beach.

The remaining eggs from both nests would stay in place for the time being, in case any more stragglers emerged. They will wait three to five days after the last hatchlings have emerged before deciding to inventory the nest at the aquarium for study. Of all the creatures Adams works with as a veterinarian, “the turtles are my favorite to work on, because they're very hardy, and very resilient,” he said.

When they do have problems, with shark bites, or near-freezing conditions, or entrapment in fishing lines, “they’re good about healing and recovery. ”annually in Mexico, their hides hunted as a substitute for rare crocodile leather. In 1990, Mexico instituted a ban on sea turtle exploitation. Hatchling numbers increased, with around 200,000 nests each year in the 1990s to over one million each year a decade later.to the general area where they hatched.

They are guided back by the smell, sand type, and the earth’s. This is why it was so important for the team to incubate the eggs in sand from their original nests and release hatchlings on the same beaches where they were nested.one in 1,000 sea turtle babies survive into adulthood, with the rest dying from harmful algal blooms, climate change, fishing nets, marine litter, contamination, or predators.

Davis, who also directs volunteer services at the aquarium, has been working with a cohort of residents who are scouring the local beaches every day. She teaches them how to identify different kinds of sea turtles. She reminds them to be on the lookout for olive ridleys. She also instructs them on how to detect turtle tracks.

If there are prints, she tells them, there may be more nests nearby.

“It is not known why these sea turtles chose Southern California beaches as nesting sites, but it may indicate an important historical change that could have long-term implications,” Davis said. What is known, she added, is that “species that change and adapt are the species that can survive. ”is a journalist based in Southern California who teaches in the Literary Journalism Program at the University of California, Irvine.