The Minnesota Vikings new front office appears to not like a first-round pick from the 2026 draft who was made a healthy scratch.

Former Florida standout defensive lineman Caleb Banks had the talent to be a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but a broken foot he suffered during the NFL combine, months after dealing with a foot injury during the 2025 season, dropped his stock.

Many draft boards had Banks falling out of the first round, but the Minnesota Vikings made a surprise selection in the first round, taking Banks with the 18th overall pick. Banks has not made a huge impact for the Vikings in his rookie season, recording 12 tackles in his seven appearances. He was made a healthy scratch before Monday night's 23-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Also read Illinois traffic deaths drop 20% in first half of 2026: report

Banks' struggles have highlighted what has been going on in the Vikings front office from January through the middle part of the regular season. Per Tony Pauline, the Vikings front office, led by general manager Nolan Teasley , has soured on Banks this season. The Vikings could move on from Banks in the offseason.

More News: Exclusive: Breakout NFL Executives Who Could Become Future General Managers More News: Sigler’s Mount Rushmore of NFL GMs "The feeling in the front office has gone from they question the selection of Caleb Banks to the fact that they just don't like him at all, which is a serious red flag," Pauline said.

"Now, my source said that shouldn't surprise anybody because Banks has been basically the same player he was at Florida, a guy that struggled with injuries, a guy that flashes, but has shown little consistency. "My source said that don't expect anything to happen to Caleb Banks this season. They're going to let them play the the rest of the way out as they should. There's a lot of football left to play.

Advertisement

If anything happens to Banks, it's going to be in the off season.

" The Vikings fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in January, leaving executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski to act as interim general manager during the draft. Pauline noted that the new front office was questioning why the former GM, Brzezinski, took Banks in the first round. A source with direct knowledge of the situation told Newsweek that the decision to draft Banks was a collective effort with the front office that was working there at the time.

Brzezinski, with the title of interim general manager, signed off on the draft pick, but the decision to draft Banks was the conclusive preference by the whole of the organization. Brzezinski leaned on several executives in the front office before turning in the card for Banks, and everyone with the Vikings was on board with the pick.

Following the hire of Teasely, the Vikings parted ways with assistant general manager Demitrius Washington, senior personnel executive Jamaal Stephenson, assistant director of college scouting Pat Roberts, and pro scout Salli Clavelle. Pauline noted that defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be a determining factor in what the Vikings do with Banks before the 2027 campaign. During training camp, there were concerns about Banks not showing up to practice in shape. Again, coming off a foot injury, that wasn't too surprising.

But there has been a lack of development shown through the first half of the season. He'll have an opportunity to show progress in the second half of the season, though Pauline's report isn't a boost for the rookie's confidence with the Vikings or the new front office. While the Vikings are frustrated with Banks, Minnesota likes what Domonique Orange, a third-round pick in this year's draft, has shown on the field.

Orange has appeared in eight games and started one, recording seven tackles and one tackle for loss. For more on the Vikings and the NFL, head to Newsweek Sports. Draft, but a broken foot he suffered during the NFL combine, months after dealing with a foot injury during the 2025 season, dropped his stock.made a surprise selection in the first round, taking Banks with the 18th overall pick.

Banks has not made a huge impact for thein his rookie season, recording 12 tackles in his seven appearances. He was made a healthy scratch before Monday night's 23-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Banks' struggles have highlighted what has been going on in the Vikings front office from January through the middle part of the regular season.

Advertisement

Per Tony Pauline, the Vikings front office, led by general manager Nolan Teasley , has soured on Banks this season. The Vikings could move on from Banks in the offseason.

"The feeling in the front office has gone from they question the selection of Caleb Banks to the fact that they just don't like him at all, which is a serious red flag," Pauline. "Now, my source said that shouldn't surprise anybody because Banks has been basically the same player he was at Florida, a guy that struggled with injuries, a guy that flashes, but has shown little consistency.

"My source said that don't expect anything to happen to Caleb Banks this season. They're going to let them play the the rest of the way out as they should. There's a lot of football left to play. If anything happens to Banks, it's going to be in the off season.

" The Vikings fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in January, leaving executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski to act as interim general manager during the draft. Pauline noted that the new front office was questioning why the former GM, Brzezinski, took Banks in the first round. A source with direct knowledge of the situation told Newsweek that the decision to draft Banks was a collective effort with the front office that was working there at the time.

Brzezinski, with the title of interim general manager, signed off on the draft pick, but the decision to draft Banks was the conclusive preference by the whole of the organization. Brzezinski leaned on several executives in the front office before turning in the card for Banks, and everyone with the Vikings was on board with the pick.with assistant general manager Demitrius Washington, senior personnel executive Jamaal Stephenson, assistant director of college scouting Pat Roberts, and pro scout Salli Clavelle.

Pauline noted that defensive coordinator Brian Flores will be a determining factor in what the Vikings do with Banks before the 2027 campaign. During training camp, there were concerns about Banks not showing up to practice in shape. Again, coming off a foot injury, that wasn't too surprising. But there has been a lack of development shown through the first half of the season.

He'll have an opportunity to show progress in the second half of the season, though Pauline's report isn't a boost for the rookie's confidence with the Vikings or the new front office. While the Vikings are frustrated with Banks, Minnesota likes what Domonique Orange, a third-round pick in this year's draft, has shown on the field. Orange has appeared in eight games and started one, recording seven tackles and one tackle for loss.