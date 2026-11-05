The ‘miniature Bath’ with celebrity residents, few tourists and a destination hotel

It’s just another ordinary day in Bradford-on-Avon. The town’s Bath stone buildings glow in the autumn sun as a solitary red kite soars overhead and the former Olympian Sharron Davies shops for gold medals with her miniature dachshund.

Bradford-on-Avon has been compared favorably to Bath, which sits along the same river - John Lawrence“I’m hoping a medal might show up in here one day,” she says, as we navigate the narrow aisles of Silver Street Antiques.

“I found one from the“It’s just a really lovely town,” she tells me. “There’s a great sense of community; everyone knows each other. It’s basically a miniature Bath with parking. We do suffer from not having a bypass, though.

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”was built for horses and carts, not Nissan Qashqais. It’s also partly responsible for the popularity of cars: having made its early fortune in wool , it later pivoted to rubber, notably car tyres. Although it looks too prim to have dirt under its fingernails, Bradford-on-Avon was home to England’s first rubber mill. The town produced tyres, automotive components and military gear, including inflatable boats, for almost 150 years until 1995.

This de-industrialised “affordable Bath” has since been energised by pandemic-era blow-ins from London and other big cities who have launched businesses, breathing new life into the old town.

“I’d say it’s becoming a bit trendy,” says Jeremy Knight, the owner of Silver Street Antiques, as Davies and her dog disappear up the road. “You can’t grasp Bradford-on-Avon without someone showing you around,” a lady who gives her name only as Caroline tells me outside Holy Trinity Church, before taking it upon herself to show me around. “The Ranks: that’s what all the tourists miss,” she says, as we stomp uphill.

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“They come here and eat cake but miss the best bit. ” She’s referring to the pretty terraced streets that cling enchantingly to the hillside. It’s a steep climb, but worth it for the views.

“It’s very romantic up here,” she says. “They illuminate the buildings at night, and in winter there’s a golden glow over the town. Gentle delights – that’s Bradford-on-Avon. ” It had a darker side once: the aforementioned bridge also features a medieval “lock-up”, to which local villains were banished.

“I’ve been here since I was six,” says Andre Le Corre, Bradford-on-Avon’s “best dressed pensioner”, according to the antiques man Knight. “Lots of the shops I grew up with have disappeared, but younger people, some from London, have taken them over. It’s given the town a new feel. ”Woolley Grange .

This family-friendly hotel occupies a characterful Jacobean manor house and reopened recently after a six-month renovation. Many come to Bradford-on-Avon just to stay here. Put those thighs to work with a stomp up to the Ranks for some “property porn”. These rows of weavers’ cottages from the 17th and 18th centuries had me scrolling Rightmove and thinking about a move.

The views are spectacular, and the red kites make fine company.offers a deeper dive into the town’s history. And if you’re in town on a Thursday, there’s a fabulous weekly market outside the library, where local growers and artisans sell their goodies. , is a modern Italian restaurant occupying a 400-year-old, Grade II-listed house overlooking the medieval bridge. The low-beamed building has oodles of character, and the food is excellent.

Pipit bakery is famous for its cinnamon buns. Or at least, they come recommended by a famous person.

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“They are just delicious,” Davies told me, and she wasn’t lying. , a family-run restaurant that hasn’t taken long to win people over with its brunches and lunches. It champions Wiltshire produce, and its riverside veranda has among the best views in town.with friendly regulars and a fine selection of local ales, some of which are on the punchy side ..

This trendy dining pub, occupying an old 17th-century townhouse, keeps a good cellar and serves excellent cocktails, as well as Michelin Guide-listed food. Sticking with the vintage theme, Silver Street Antiques is packed with period curiosities, including Victorian art, radiator grills from classic cars and art-deco lights . There’s more treasure to be found along the Shambles, a short pedestrian street with some fun indie shops.made my son cry.

The poor boy really didn’t want to leave. This Jacobean manor turned luxury family hotel has, I fear, created a certain expectation for future stays away. , but lo, here we actually felt as if we could kick back. That there’s a film room for children opposite the bar is a genius touch.

There’s also a spa, two pools and a croquet lawn. The rooms are quietly sumptuous, the breakfast exceptional and there is really nothing like watching the autumn sun rise over a nippy Wiltshire from the heated outdoor pool. Rooms from £195 a night.

“It’s a lovely little town,” says the sharp-dressed pensioner Le Corre, an artist. “The countryside around us is just beautiful. Covid set us back, but things have picked up since. There’s new people bringing new life to the town.

”“It’s a small town but very charming,” says Reese Zhang, from China.

“We just had scones at The Bridge Tea Rooms, which was very good. I put the cream on first, is that right? ” Yes,