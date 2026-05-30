The Mind and Emotions Are Naturally Wild and Resist Taming

Rather than striving to control, suppress, or transcend your mind and emotions, embrace their untamed nature by allowing and observing them as you would an animal in the wild.

Humans love control, but the mind and emotions are wild things which, by definition, are out of your control. Meditation is used to tame the mind, but its true aim is observing it as one would an animal in the wild.

, Katharine Hepburn upbraids Humphrey Bogart by telling him that “Nature, Mr. Allnut, is what we are put in this world to rise above. ” Not surprisingly, Hepburn’s character is a missionary, and as such holds dear a belief congenital to Western religion thatlife should take us up and out from nature, that it’s the antidote to our instincts and emotions, our animal wants and sensual passions. But the term “human nature” admits that the two are inextricably entwined.

We’re a subset of the larger category called Nature, which isn’tus, body and mind.

“Our instincts, our motives, our biology, our basic needs, our struggles over status, resources, attachments—pure animal,” says Diane Ackerman inThat pure animal's brain spent 99 percent of its developmental time in the wild kingdom—and wild things are, by definition, those we don’t control—but we never seem to tire ofto control it, which often makes us feel like little more than a baby on the back of an elephant. , but even meditation itself has a wild origin.

It arose among hunting cultures in the Himalayan foothills as a direct descendant of the stilling and centering tactics essential to all hunters, animal and human, and it aims not for control butcontrols—all our attempts to tame, suppress, and transcend the mind—and simply allow and observe it as one would an animal in the wild. Meditators often describe the mind as a monkey or a wild horse, chattering mindlessly or running wild.

And though it’s good to havethe untamed, galloping nature of our minds and emotions rather than forcing them into artificial stillness. It's about opening to and observing whatever we're feeling or thinking, not trying to change it, fix it, rise above it, or make it go away.more intense than anything he experienced even in Vietnam, and that he was completely present to it, beyond all coping, because there was nothing to do. ,” he says of the encounter.

“This fear is naked. It consists of my heart pounding so loudly I’m certain the bear must hear it, my breath rushing yet fully silent, my body ready for anything, my mind absolutely empty, open, waiting. I have never felt so alive. ” Like any strong emotion, he says, fear can make you exquisitely conscious of living, perfectly aware of being in the moment.

But it can only do that on those rare occasions when you don’t try to fight it, run away from it, cope with it, suppress it, or try to domesticate it.

“Wild, untamed emotions are full of life-spirit,” May says, “vibrant with the energy of being. They don’t have to be acted out, but neither do they need to be tamed. They’re part of our inner wilderness. ”Humans, however, are big on control.

And wildness—inner or outer—frightens us, and has for a very long time, as evidenced by our headlong rush to civilize ourselves, to remove and protect ourselves from wild nature and raise the drawbridge before those red in tooth and claw had a chance to follow us into the compound. The creation stories of every culture on Earth, for instance, have told the tale of a lost paradise like the Garden of Eden.

But a garden is an expression of the will of the gardener, not the garden. In other words, our most cherishedmeaning a walled orchard. That is, a tamed wilderness, one that’s tilled, terraced, mulched, pruned, sprayed, seeded, weeded, fertilized, composted, landscaped, and harvested. Not one that’s left to its own devices and designs, but one that’s controlled.

And naturally, we bring this fantasy of control to our spiritual and psychological aspirations, our hunger to reenter the garden and recapture the sense of peace and oneness we presumably felt there, or just get a grip on ourselves and our willful emotions. But even meditation doesn’t necessarily take us there. In its darkness, silence, and solitude, we encounter the entire elemental life of the human psyche: passions, angers, joys, lusts, worries, inspirations, agendas, doubts, and fears..

“The depths of mind,” says poet Gary Snyder, “are our inner wilderness areas, and that is where a bobcat isBut if you can welcome the sudden appearance of a bobcat in your inner sanctum—if you can bear with and bear witness to whatever emotional, physical, and sensory hoopla presents itself to your awareness while immersed in a practice like meditation, without trying to muzzle it—it can bring you to theHumans have always sought out wild places—deserts, for example—for inner calm and spiritual clarity because among the endowments of wilderness is vast stillness and silence, and it’s no coincidence that humanity’s formalized journeys to Source—vision quests, walkabouts, pilgrimages—continue taking us back to the wilderness for the rendezvous.

There’s also a reason sages are characterized as living in remote mountain reaches or caves. Buddha gained enlightenment while sitting under a tree. Muhammed received his first revelation of God in a cave in the mountains. Jonah was carried to redemption in the belly of a whale.referring to a place without speech, “beyond words.

” But it’s also a place where, by falling silent and listening—as you might do in meditation—you can hear a deeper speech, that of the divine. Which means there’s no such thing as a godforsaken wilderness. It’s in wilderness that you’reMaybe the same goes for the bobcats you’re likely to encounter in your deep emotional life.

If you‘re able to remain watchful and attentive to them, and not try to swipe-left just to be rid of your uneasiness, you may discover what the world’s holy books have been telling us all along about, outer or inner. In the central creation story in the Western world , Chaos with a capital C is described as the condition of the Earth before it was formed. Meaning thatThe Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you.

Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist? Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Breitbart Business Digest: Never Mind the Sentiment, Consumers Are AlrightSomeone forgot to tell American consumers that they are supposed to be deeply depressed. | Economy

Read more »

Haute Contour: The Mind-Bending Shapes of MB&F's Horological MachinesMaximilian Büsser & Friends elevates timekeeping with remarkable designs like no watch you've ever seen.

Read more »

The Emergency MindApplying Knowledge Under Pressure

Read more »

Rangers Slugger to Begin Injury Rehab Assignment with Return Date in MindARLINGTON, Texas — Friday was always going to be a big day for one injured Texas Rangers slugger. He passed with flying colors.

Read more »