A rally following the opening bell briefly pushed the 'pure-play' AI company's valuation to over $2 trillion.

Anthropic’s long-awaited debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange has sparked fresh discussion about AI spending, bubbles and investor enthusiasm surrounding the tech, while also inflating the wealth of those fortunate enough to hold a stake in the frontier firm.

CEO Dario Amodei rang the opening bell on Thursday morning alongside his sister, co-founder and president Daniela Amodei, and other company executives to mark the IPO under the ticker ANT. The launch proved historic in terms of demand. The final IPO price of $83.00 per share and the $81.3 billion raised beat out SpaceX’s record $75 billion debut this June.

Also read Anthropic Valuation Surges Past 2 Trillion in Wild IPO Launch

Shares opened at $111.50 and climbed once trading began, briefly pushing the company’s valuation to over $2 trillion, though this cooled to $1.27 trillion by the close. And alongside its founders and top executives, model-based estimates indicate that Thursday’s debut has turned thousands of current and former employees into paper millionaires. Newsweek has contacted the company via email outside of regular hours for comment.

Who Benefitted from Anthropic IPO According to registration forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission , Anthropic employees held around 1.8 billion stock options at an average price of $2.91, alongside over 1.1 billion in other forms of equity compensation. At the IPO price of $83, this rose to close to a quarter of a trillion dollars, and to over $270 billion based on the $97.17 closing price. As of September 30, Anthropic had around 5,300 employees.

Given the company’s frequent use of stock option-compensation as an incentive when recruiting, nearly every worker achieved millionaire status because of the Nasdaq debut, according to estimates from Hill.com cited by CNN. Up to 2,800 employees, Hill.com estimated, saw their holdings increase to over $10 million, with 600 early employees becoming centimillionaires.

The company’s founders—Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, Jared Kaplan, Jack Clark, Chris Olah, Sam McCandlish, Tom Brown—had likely already crossed the 10-digit threshold thanks to private fundraising rounds last year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, but have each now seen their individual fortunes balloon to over $20 billion. And records indicate that the IPO minted some new entrants while safely securing others’ spots in the billionaire club.

Actor Ashton Kutcher is reportedly among them, depending on how one assesses his venture capital firm’s stake in Anthropic. Kutcher’s ownership stake in Sound Ventures has not been publicly disclosed, but the company’s investment of $435 million in Anthropic is now valued at around $7 billion.

Advertisement

What Anthropic IPO Says About AI’s Future The company behind the Claude AI assistant is one of the few pure-play companies in the AI space, and its public offering was therefore seen by some as a referendum on investments in, and enthusiasm around, artificial intelligence. While its shares lost some of their early gains later in the day, Thursday proved a strong opener for the five-year-old firm, assuaging some fears around AI valuations and the AI "bubble.

" D.A. Davidson’s Gil Luria lauded the IPO as a "watershed moment" in comments to Inc.com, and said this would "create a huge sense of relief about investing in AI and encourage a continued investment wave.

" "What the debut offers is a read on demand for frontier AI exposure at scale and a public filing against which the business can now be measured, following SpaceX five months ago as another core tech stalwart of this cycle to reach the public markets," according to a note from analysts at Yorkville Ives & Co. "At a time in which investors are very nervous on the overall tech trade and the Nvidia black cloud moment casts a shadow over the tech sector, Anthropic’s debut is a big near-term win for the tech sector and should help restore some investor confidence that the AI Revolution growth thesis is not waning.

" Analysts said that the launch demonstrates that, despite recent turbulence, between $3 trillion to $4 trillion in capital expenditures will be devoted to the AI "revolution" over the next few years. "This sets the stage for the next phase of tech and infrastructure investment with Anthropic a central player in the buildout," they added. But others are less bullish.

In a report penned ahead of the launch and titled "Anthropic's S-1 Confirms This IPO Is A Cashout for Wall Street," New Constructs CEO David Trainer argued that the company’s significant compute commitments and "terribly unprofitable business model" made the launch an "unprecedented test of investor gullibility.

" "But, this IPO has the potential to create more billionaires than any other securities offering in the history of the world," he wrote. "Wall Street has a long track record of choosing dollars over truth. So, we understand why so many people want to continue to beat the bullish drum.

" Gerry Tsoukalas, professor of Artificial Intelligence and Management Science at Oxford University’s Saïd Business School, told Newsweek that the launch neither demonstrated enduring enthusiasm for AI nor Anthropic itself. "Anthropic's 17 percent gain is roughly in line with average IPO outcomes in the US, so it tells you more about banks financial engineering skills than about AI demand," he said.

He also questioned the $2 trillion valuation of a company "that only just started making an operating profit on thin margins, while it has committed to spending hundreds of billions on computing power.

" Tsoukalas said the company's future could hinge on the impacts of the midterm elections on AI regulation and the AI buildout, and whether Chinese rivals—"backed by a far deeper pool of AI researchers"—can become a "structural threat" to Anthropic and its valuation. "In some sense, the IPO was the easy part," he said. "Now Anthropic has to grow into a valuation that assumes it wins at absolutely everything. " Want access to the latest insights on politics and economics?

Advertisement

Sign up here to follow the money with Hugh Cameron and Newsweek’s Accountable Newsletter each week, from the fiscal debates dominating Washington to the real-world impact on your wallet. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: John Fitzpatrick and Emma Lee-Sangrang the opening bell on Thursday morning alongside his sister, co-founder and president Daniela Amodei, and other company executives to mark the IPO under the ticker ANT. The launch proved historic in terms of demand.

The final IPO price of $83.00 per share and the $81.3 billion raised beat out SpaceX’s record $75 billion debut this June. Shares opened at $111.50 and climbed once trading began, briefly pushing the company’s valuation to over $2 trillion, though this cooled to $1.27 trillion by the close.

And alongside its founders and top executives, model-based estimates indicate that Thursday’s debut has turned thousands of current and former employees into paper millionaires.filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission , Anthropic employees held around 1.8 billion stock options at an average price of $2.91, alongside over 1.1 billion in other forms of equity compensation. At the IPO price of $83, this rose to close to a quarter of a trillion dollars, and to over $270 billion based on the $97.17 closing price.

-compensation as an incentive when recruiting, nearly every worker achieved millionaire status because of the Nasdaq debut, according to estimates from Hill.com Up to 2,800 employees, Hill.com estimated, saw their holdings increase to over $10 million, with 600 early employees becoming centimillionaires. The company’s founders—Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, Jared Kaplan, Jack Clark, Chris Olah, Sam McCandlish, Tom Brown—had likely already crossed the 10-digit threshold thanks to private fundraising rounds last year, according to the, depending on how one assesses his venture capital firm’s stake in Anthropic.

Kutcher’s ownership stake in Sound Ventures has not been publicly disclosed, but the company’s investment of $435 million in Anthropic is now valued at around $7 billion. The company behind the Claude AI assistant is one of the few pure-play companies in the AI space, and its public offering was therefore seen by some as a referendum on investments in, and enthusiasm around, artificial intelligence.

While its shares lost some of their early gains later in the day, Thursday proved a strong opener for the five-year-old firm, assuaging some fears around AI valuations"What the debut offers is a read on demand for frontier AI exposure at scale and a public filing against which the business can now be measured, following SpaceX five months ago as another core tech stalwart of this cycle to reach the public markets," according to a note from analysts at Yorkville Ives & Co. "At a time in which investors are very nervous on the overall tech trade and the Nvidia black cloud moment casts a shadow over the tech sector, Anthropic’s debut is a big near-term win for the tech sector and should help restore some investor confidence that the AI Revolution growth thesis is not waning.

" Analysts said that the launch demonstrates that, despite recent turbulence, between $3 trillion to $4 trillion in capital expenditures will be devoted to the AI"revolution" over the next few years. "This sets the stage for the next phase of tech and infrastructure investment with Anthropic a central player in the buildout," they added.penned ahead of the launch and titled"Anthropic's S-1 Confirms This IPO Is A Cashout for Wall Street," New Constructs CEO David Trainer argued that the company’s significant compute commitments and"terribly unprofitable business model" made the launch an"unprecedented test of investor gullibility.

" "But, this IPO has the potential to create more billionaires than any other securities offering in the history of the world," he wrote. "Wall Street has a long track record of choosing dollars over truth. So, we understand why so many people want to continue to beat the bullish drum.

""Anthropic's 17 percent gain is roughly in line with average IPO outcomes in the US, so it tells you more about banks financial engineering skills than about AI demand," he said. He also questioned the $2 trillion valuation of a company"that only just started making an operating profit on thin margins, while it has committed to spending hundreds of billions on computing power.

"and the AI buildout, and whether Chinese rivals—"backed by a far deeper pool of AI researchers"—can become a"structural threat" to Anthropic and its valuation. "In some sense, the IPO was the easy part," he said. "Now Anthropic has to grow into a valuation that assumes it wins at absolutely everything. "to follow the money with Hugh Cameron and Newsweek’s Accountable Newsletter each week, from the fiscal debates dominating Washington to the real-world impact on your wallet.