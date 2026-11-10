The Midterms Polling Error Was Expected, Its Direction Wasn’t

Many thought polls would over-estimate Democratic gains. Instead they under-estimated them. Here’s how it all broke down.

heading towards a certain House and an increasingly probable Senate majority were shadowed by doubts over the accuracy of polling itself. Some of these doubts were fanned by Republicans who were trying to keep their party’s flagging hopes alive, and others by Democrats with bad memories of polls that, most recently amplified by proponents of prediction markets as a trendy alternative to public opinion research .

Quite a few polls had Democrats ahead in the generic ballot by double digits in their final pre-election assessments: AtlasIntel ; Big Data Poll ; Emerson ; CNN ; Times/Siena ; and RMG Research . Conspicuous misses were registered by Rasmussen Reports ; Harvard/Harris ; and Echelon Insights . And even the polling average NYT, AtlasIntel and other high-quality pollsters who trusted their own data and published their results at some risk of embarrassment. Close 3rd) Prediction markets. They did have a good year, certainly. And I think it shows them maturing that they increasingly trust the more reliable sources of information and shut out the noise.

Also read CNN Data Guru Star Exposes Glaring Problem With Stephen Miller’s Promotion

, the preference of poll-haters. People may vary on this, but I’d argue a four percent error rate for polls in a highly dynamic non-presidential election seems acceptable if you are looking for an approximation of what is happening rather than betting the farm on a particular outcome. The market, the midterms, and Jensen Huang’s torrid spy plot all pose the same question: How long can this go on?

Republicans have a trifecta until January, and there are a still a lot of ways it could go wrong. Here’s an overview of what’s on tap. Ross Douthat prodded Trump into giving unusually thoughtful answers on everything from midterms blunders to UFOs to what he’d do to get into Heaven. If you thought the top-line results of the midterms were staggering, wait until you see what’s under the hood.

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The president can’t stop publicly musing the afterlife. Here are the latest odds on Trump going to Heaven, according to Trump. The president offered the UFC CEO the job in a Truth Social post, writing, “Dana, please take the job! ” But now he claims he was just “kidding.

”The war in Iran was unpopular chiefly because it contributed to the unhappiness with Trump’s economic record voters already felt. This time, Democrats won over the swing voters who loathe both parties, but they need to pivot to keep winning the double haters over. @realDonaldTrump has morphed into a sweet old guy who just wants to fix up D.C. and pass bipartisan bills. But he’s having trouble keeping up the act.

The vice-president’s response to the GOP’s midterms meltdown was to distance himself from the administration’s unpopular war with Iran. New York