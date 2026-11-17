Some of his underlings are doing some truly wild stuff.

Become a Plus MemberFor those of you who’d started to feel better about the trajectory of Donald Trump’s final two years in office after Democrats’ midterm romp, the weekend offered a dose of reality.

The chaos started on Friday, when an FAA ground stop stranded airline passengers nationwide. At a moment when the country needed reassuring leadership, Americans instead got Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin telling us that this was “not another 9/11” and.

Also read Democrats flock to Denver for a post-midterms introspection-turned-celebration

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy donned a crisis-appropriating quarter-zip to pin the debacle on Congress and previous administrations. Also on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that measles has become endemic in the U.S.In other words, Trump’s subordinates are screwing up. Which raises a question: Why doesn’t he just can them? This is, you’ll recall, a man who got famous over the catchphrase “.

But while the answer varies depending on which bumbling underling you’re talking about, the overall story is clear: Far from diminishing Trump’s sense of impunity, the midterms may actually have enhanced it. Let’s get the caveats out of the way. One reason the president may be loath to let heads roll over bad press is that he’s gotten pretty good at denying the premise.

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Trump declared on Monday that his administrationhas reportedly encouraged Kennedy’s campaign, playing golf at Mar-a-Lago and becoming a major donor to the president’s 2024 campaign. On Monday, Trump told reporters that Lutnick has “.

” Through it all, the president’s judgment often appears to be gendered: Almost every prominent figure to exit the administration so farMost of all, though, Trump’s reticence to fire even wayward subordinates suggests that not even a midterm drubbing can puncture the air of invulnerability that has surrounded this president since his return to office. That sense of impunity, of course, began during the 2016 election, when the GOP let Trump skate over praising dictators, allegations of sexual assault, and other controversies.

It increased after Senate Republicans acquitted Trump over Jan. 6 and after the Supreme Court effectively immunized him from criminal accountability. And it culminated when American voters reelected him in 2024 by the biggest margin yet. It’s true that voters sent Trump the opposite signal this month. But while a normal president might heed those calls, Trump is a master of dodging accountability, even now.

A divided government will give Trump more chances to blame Democrats when things go wrong on his watch. The president is already demanding more money to overhaul the nation’s air traffic control system, even asAnd while many political observers have cast Trump’s newfound lame-duck status as a punishment, it’s also a shield. Republicans remain loath to blame the president for their midterm losses.

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And even if his unpopularity drags down the next Republican presidential nominee, it would just bolster Trump’s belief—It’s also clear that the culture of impunity that has protected Trump for a decade has trickled down to the people staffing his administration, many of whom are keenly aware that lathering the president with praise and casting blame onto their shared enemies remains a promising path to political survival. From the outside, it may look odd: “” Politico’s John F. Harris wonders.

Duffy and Mullin’s excuses for the air travel fiasco “didn’t seem to exist in this reality where Democrats will soon have 56 Senators and ~260 Reps,”On that cheery note, let’s pivot. Here’s what my colleagues suggest to take your mind off the news:Dating in D.C. has been a nightmare for locals during Trump 2.0. But now, residents hope that the congressional blue wave will bring a much-needed infusion of Democratic staffers to the District’s dating apps.

Tanya Chen spoke withFictitious TV host Philomena Cunk is as dumb as a brick—and that’s what makes her so good. The newest installment of the Cunk canon tackles the history of cinema. Sam Adams argues that Cunk’s comically dimwitted persona allows her shows to “send up the shopworn conventions of the TV documentary”The holidays are almost here, which means the gravy is about to hit the fan.

It also means you still need a gift for the relative who lives for other people’s business. Slate can help with both. This week, Slate is ringing in the season with a special offer: buy your loved one a membership to Slate Plus for $69, so they can savor a year ofOnly Slate Plus members can gift Slate stories.