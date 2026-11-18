Pete Buttigieg sees Democrats’ midterm success, where he was perhaps the most in-demand campaigner of any potential 2028 contender, as validation for the kind of second presidential campaign that he is very much thinking about launching.

Denver — You’re not doing OK, a friend told Pete Buttigieg over the summer. No, the former transportation secretary acknowledged, he wasn’t. The essay Buttigieg posted on Substack in June about the fake tip that sent Child Protective Services to his house didn’t cover how much the experience hurt him.

He was briefly forbidden from being around his four-year-old twins unsupervised. That the allegation CPS investigated turned out to be false didn’t make the situation leave any less of a mark. Whether his children registered what happened, Buttigieg says now, “It’s tough to say, but obviously their dads won’t forget. ” Buttigieg credits his massive midterms blitz with helping fix how he felt.

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The 44-year-old was perhaps the most in-demand campaigner of any potential Democratic contender in 2028, hitting 38 states, 19 of them multiple times, and appearing with 102 candidates, 91 of whom won their races by his advisers’ count.

“A lot of people in these supposedly red seats saw a resonance between what they were trying to achieve and what I’ve been preaching,” Buttigieg said. “There are ways to do this that can mobilize the base and persuade people to cross over. And my whole career, I’ve tried to do that. ” It made him feel there was a hunger for what he was selling.

Made him think that he could handle running despite now being the father of young children — something he’d wondered if he’d ever be, having concealed his sexuality until 2015, as he sought a second term as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, three years before talking about running for president the first time.

“There was absolutely a side of me that wanted to run away from all the ugliness of politics as fast as I could and right into the arms of my family,” Buttigieg told CNN in an extensive interview. “And there was another side that said that I’m one of the few people who gets to actually do something that could materially change what politics is like in this country.

” “I still do feel both of those things at the same time,” he added. Buttigieg sees the midterms as validation for the kind of second presidential campaign that he is very much thinking about launching, with a political operation already in place that’s larger than most other possible contenders.

Advisers to other prospective candidates are debating if Buttigieg enters as the front-runner — or whether his appeal is based on his knack for delivering origami-intricate quotes rather than his record. Passengers wait at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington, DC, on November 13, 2026.

A ground stop By the time Buttigieg took the stage in Denver last Friday to give the closing speech at the first major Democratic post-midterms get-together, a national ground stop had already stranded hundreds of thousands of people. He opened his speech with a joke that he’d be at the hotel bar to help anyone rebook their flights — and ended up later at the bar watching a press conference featuring his successor as transportation secretary, Sean Duffy.

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Buttigieg has been central to the Trump administration’s rhetorical response to the crisis, with arguments from Duffy that Buttigieg spent too much money and attention on DEI initiatives, or Trump’s broader, “Buttigieg ruined the system, he totally ruined it. ” Vice President JD Vance separately accused Democrats of being more focused on trans rights than infrastructure. Buttigieg took incoming from some Democrats too, notably Ari Emanuel, the prominent Hollywood agent whose brother Rahm is planning his own 2028 run.

Ari Emanuel accused Buttigieg on X of having “made zero progress modernizing the FAA. You left a failing system in place. THANKS! ” Buttigieg, who was deliberately circumspect on Friday in speculating about the causes of the ground stop, used an X post on Monday to defend his record.

In an interview Tuesday, after he had gotten home to Michigan without any flight delays, he went further, calling Duffy’s comments so far “puzzling” and incomplete at best. Related article Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during a campaign event for Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidates in St. Paul, Minnesota, on November 1. Pete Buttigieg fires back at Trump blaming him for FAA ground stop 3 min read “They did not give us a clear picture,” Buttigieg said.

“What they need to explain is how did their upgrades bring down the entire national airspace, especially as they’re saying they want to accelerate it: How could they reassure us it wouldn’t happen again? ” Buttigieg didn’t deny the need for major upgrades, though he said he worried that the administration has now lost credibility to get the funding from Congress that would take.

He said that during a 2023 ground stop that lasted about 90 minutes — which in a television appearance at the time, Duffy attributed in part to Buttigieg having gone on paternity leave — he did not blame his predecessors but tried to dig in on what happened and solutions for preventing a repeat.

“It just falls badly short of what leaders ought to be doing. They’re trying to blame me, they’re trying to blame the previous administration, I heard JD Vance linked it to transgender kids in sports — anything but a clear, simple explanation of what happened and a willingness to take responsibility to prevent it from happening again,” Buttigieg said.

“It’s the opposite of leadership to be in charge for two years and be unable to own what you’re in charge of,” he said. A Buttigieg adviser argued to CNN that Trump is only helping them politically — both by calling attention to a candidate who hasn’t held a full-time job in nearly two years, and maybe by inoculating him from future attacks on his record.

Buttigieg’s advisers think other Democrats running for president may not want to be accused of mimicking Trump. Pete Buttigieg speaks before Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at a Michigan Democratic Party election night event, Nov. 3, 2026, in Detroit. What’s his lane? Going everywhere If the Democratic nominee in 2028 wins every state where Democrats won statewide in 2026, he or she would exceed 400 Electoral College votes, a whopping number above the necessary 270.

Buttigieg knows that is far-fetched in a national election. But he argues the next Democratic nominee can knit together areas ranging from dark blue to reliably red.

“It’s being in the right zone of where most Democrats, and ultimately most Americans, want to go,” Buttigieg said. “And then I think it’s having a style that’s compelling. ” Related card Meet the 2028 Potential Presidential Contenders Key to his planning, Buttigieg said, is his “go-everywhere” approach that took him through conservative areas and right-wing media, but also whenever possible on his midterm tour, an adviser acknowledged to CNN, through towns where he could point to infrastructure projects he helped get moving as transportation secretary. Buttigieg campaigned everywhere from Montana to Mississippi to New Hampshire — and made a stop in Orangeburg, South Carolina, the state that leads off the 2028 Democratic primary calendar, where he was praised for helping deliver a $23 million federal grant to better connect two historically Black colleges to downtown.

As requests for endorsements and appearances came in from candidates for US Senate down to state legislature, he and advisers did their own vetting, looking for those he felt were grounded in the places they were running, talked pragmatically and represented something fresh in politics. Among his early picks was Josh Turek, now the senator-elect from Iowa, whom he endorsed a month before the primary.

From winning the 2020 Iowa caucuses and the work Buttigieg has done since, Turek said, Buttigieg’s endorsement was rivaled only by the endorsement of longtime former Sen. Tom Harkin, a hero to Democrats in his home state.

“When you’re in a five-way primary, it’s not as easy to say, ‘This is the guy,’” Turek told CNN. Buttigieg’s endorsement, he said, “gave me a level of not only in-state credibility given the fact that he is loved and respected, but it also gave me a level of national credibility too.

” Now that he helped his party win so big, Buttigieg says he’s zeroed in on an agenda which, he argues, 70% of Americans and 99% of Democrats agree on, even if most Republicans in office oppose it: a higher minimum wage, reversing Medicaid cuts and tariffs, universal background checks on gun purchases, and banning gerrymandering. He wants to avoid policy debates he sees as more divisive, like whether to enact Medicare for All, which roiled the primary debates ahead of 2020.

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He said of Democratic Socialists of America-aligned candidates looking at 2028, “For a national electorate, that’s harder. ” “You would have thought that the entire 2020 election was about exactly which version of universal healthcare you would deliver — and eight years later, none of that’s happened,” Buttigieg said.

“And I think a big part of that is the need for political reform rather than politics of gerrymandering and the rest of it. ” Michigan’s new senator-elect, Abdul El-Sayed, has called his own win in part a validation of pushing for Medicare for All. Buttigieg told CNN he’s not so sure, but that he does see common threads in how they both want to create universal healthcare.

How Buttigieg frames it, though: El-Sayed’s plan “kind of evolved to match more what I’ve been talking about for a long time,” referencing his “Medicare for All Who Want It” proposal from his 2020 presidential run, which would have created a government healthcare plan but not required all Americans to be on it. Not quite, El-Sayed’s spokesperson Roxie Richner said when told about Buttigieg’s comments.

“Senator-elect El-Sayed wrote the book on Medicare for All, and has been clear and consistent that the goal must be guaranteed healthcare for every American from cradle to grave that does not require opting in,” Richner said, while highlighting multiple comments from him on the topic. “That is not a public option, that is a public guarantee.

” Former US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the press after delivering remarks at the"What's Next" post-midterm election conference in Denver, Colorado, on November 13.

‘The half-life can be pretty short’ A few questions into Buttigieg’s impromptu press conference as planes were still grounded, reporters in Denver remembered that he was there for politics and not transportation analysis. They asked when he would decide about a presidential run. He stuck with his standard, “Not anytime soon. ” His advisers anticipate that will turn into a yes in a matter of weeks or a few months at most.

He has a book called “Next” out at the end of January, almost eight years to the day he announced his exploratory committee last time around. The first time he ran for president, Buttigieg had the pronunciation of his last name painted onto the wall of his campaign headquarters. Most people in politics say it correctly now.

But he would enter a second White House campaign with children to care for and a national reputation to protect, not to mention his record in former President Joe Biden’s administration to defend.

“I never believed in going back to normal,” Buttigieg said. “My 2020 campaign was not about back to normal. But by joining the cabinet in 2021, I did my best to be part of a project that was fundamentally about getting back to normal, and made myself believe that maybe, just maybe, we could.

” On election night in Detroit, Buttigieg told a story about his children watching him fill out his mail-in ballot, thinking at first that he was doing a coloring project. Even in his house, midterms elections are tough to explain. The kids’ pre-K curriculum doesn’t cover Congress.

“‘What’s that? ’” his son said, confused why anyone was running for anything other than president.

“I said, ‘Never mind. ’” “I thought you already were president,” his son said.

“I said, ‘No, no. I was mayor. ’” In 2025, wanting to spend time with his children partially led to Buttigieg passing on runs for governor and Senate in his adopted home state of Michigan. Maybe he was done, several close to him wondered at the time. He thought, naturally, about starting a podcast.

Now, on the cusp of one more national run, Buttigieg recognizes the fleeting chance he has.

“You forget, people who are very accomplished and visible, the half-life can be pretty short. Remarkably short,” he said.