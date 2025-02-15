The Midnight Walk: A Claymation Horror Adventure

Discover the chilling world of The Midnight Walk, a PS5 and PC exclusive horror adventure featuring a unique claymation art style. Explore a world of fire and darkness, encounter terrifying creatures, and unravel the mysteries of The Burnt One's journey.

A captivating upcoming video game, The Midnight Walk, is poised to enthrall players with its distinctive claymation art style and immersive horror experience. Set for release on May 8, 2025, this PS5 and PC exclusive title promises a haunting journey into a world teeming with terrifying creatures and enigmatic characters. The game's narrative unfolds through five tales of fire and darkness, following the Burnt One, a resurrected soul, and Potboy, a lantern with the power to conjure flames.

Together, they must navigate a reality that seeks to suppress this fiery essence. Players will assume the role of the Burnt One, exploring this handcrafted world from a first-person perspective, with the option to engage in complete virtual reality immersion through compatible VR headsets. The Midnight Walk seamlessly blends exploration and interaction with NPCs, punctuated by stealthy encounters and thrilling chases against aggressive entities. While firearms appear within the game, their effectiveness seems limited, suggesting a reliance on cunning and strategy rather than brute force. The potential for escort quests also emerges, as the Burnt One's mission may involve safeguarding Potboy from the dangers that lurk within this shadowy realm. While Xbox and Nintendo fans may have to wait for potential future ports, PC and PS5 players can eagerly anticipate this unique and chilling horror experience





