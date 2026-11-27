The Middle-Aged Millennial
A new spin on a classic crisis.
Big purchases have always been a hallmark of the midlife crisis. But millennials are in a complicated situationship with capitalism. What does the crisis they can afford look like?
Big purchases have always been a hallmark of the midlife crisis. But millennials are in a complicated situationship with capitalism. What does the crisis they can afford look like? Personal Perspective: If you grappled with the question of parenthood, it doesn't exempt you from a midlife crisis.
Millennials are entering their midlife crisis era. There are countless midlife tropes, but millennials have been forced to customize them to their unique circumstances. Millennials are entering their midlife crisis era. There are countless midlife tropes, but millennials have been forced to customize them to their unique circumstances.
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