Tall enough to see over traffic and classy enough for a Manhattan garage—here’s why the Volvo XC60 is considered among the best luxury SUVs.

Luxury SUVs are what buyers choose when sedans feel too low to load strollers or when they simply get tired of craning their necks to see over the sport utility vehicles already clogging every Manhattan street.

They have become, then, the default city car, tall enough to see and be seen in traffic, but often small enough to still fit in a garage spot built for a sedan. The segment also happens to be where automakers are putting some of their best technology. Buyers want to feel safe and want their car to talk to their phone without a fuss.

Also read Harry Styles Spotted in Rome with Luxury Bag Ahead of Glastonbury 2027 Announcement

Buyers also want to feel comfort and power, which is why a turbo 4-cylinder engine with a 48-volt hybrid system, all-wheel drive, and a parking-assist system are now standard, not bragging points. That also makes the segment brutal to shop. Automakers are all working from essentially the same brief, and, on paper, their SUVs look nearly interchangeable. They aren’t.

Spend time in each of the options and the differences show up fast: Some are designed for drivers who want to feel the road, others for drivers who’d rather forget the road exists, and some are designed with your lungs in mind as much as your commute. The best vehicles in this segment offer similar prices and spec sheets, but remain genuinely different cars. The XC60 separates itself from the competition with efficiency, safety tech, air purification, and pure fun.

Advertisement

It’s an SUV built by people who know how to help make city driving safe, comfortable, and effortless. Start with the number that matters most for commuters: an EPA-estimated 24 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combinedfrom the 48-volt mild-hybrid setup. Not flashy, but real money back if you’re sitting on the FDR five days a week. Where the XC60 perhaps shines most is in parking, the part of urban driving everyone enjoys the least.

Cross Traffic Alert catches what you can’t see when backing out of a spot. The optional 360° Parking View gives you the overhead angle instead of guessing.adds automatic emergency braking—catching vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists—which is increasingly important in an era when scooters and other alternative forms of transportation are becoming more popular.

Add Volvo’s Blind Spot Information System and a driver-assistance suite that covers Ready to Drive notifications, Emergency Stop Assist, and optional Pilot Assist, and the case for the XC60 as one of the best city cars becomes obvious. The cabin makes its own case too. Volvo built a state-of-the-art air purification system to keep the air you’re breathing cleaner, and buyers can option ventilated, massaging seats that have no exact equivalent among other SUVs in the class.

Finally, there’s a large, freestanding center display running Volvo’s newest interface with Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play built in, plus Apple CarPlay for anyone who’d rather stick with their phone’s ecosystem. Against the field, the differences are less subtle once you’re behind the wheel. Some prioritize driving dynamics; some lean plush or emphasize screen size; and others go for the best of both worlds and end up with a car that disappears into traffic.

The XC60 offers, instead, its own style, driving with the same unhurried confidence Volvo has built its reputation on and standing out from the crowd with unmatched elegance. The case for the XC60 starts outside with a clean, confident shape, and Volvo’s signature “Thor’s Hammer” headlights and tall vertical taillights make it unmistakable. Inside, the case for the XC60 gets stronger.

Advertisement

Volvo’s Scandinavian design language shows up in details like optional wood trim and a Navy Herringbone Weave upholstery option that is comfortable and attractive without using leather. A gear selector made from Swedish crystal by Orrefors is also optional and, overall, the materials feel like they were chosen by someone who has actually sat in traffic, not just designed for a showroom floor. The touchscreen keeps navigation and climate controls within reach.

The workmanship is exceptional and panel gaps are tight, muting road noise even over Manhattan’s rougher blocks. Buyers who want more power can opt for the plug-in hybrid, which makes 455 hp and gets to 60 mph in about 4.5 seconds. The Plug-in Hybrid is also able to run on electricity alone for up to 35 miles, with a combined range of up to 560 miles.

Overall, the package is undeniable, and the XC60 aces what a mid-size luxury SUV should be: classy, self-assured, at ease, and a driving delight. It’s the very best car of its kind. Preliminary estimates for the model year 2027 MHEV XC60 are 24 MPG city/29 MPG highway/26 MPG combined. Your actual range will vary for many reasons, including but not limited to, driving conditions, how and where you drive, how you maintain your vehicle, battery-package/condition, and other factors.

SeeSafety features complement safe driving practices and are not intended to enable or encourage distracted, aggressive, or otherwise unsafe or illegal driving. Cross traffic alert may have limited functionality in certain situations. Driver support functions are not a substitute for the driver’s attention and judgment. Ultimately, the driver is responsible for the safe operation of the vehicle at all times.

Google services are enabled through a digital services package that is included for four years. After this period, new terms and fees will apply if you choose to renew. Google, Google Maps and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.