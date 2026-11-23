The Mets used an edge they may not have for long to score the ace they sorely needed
The Mets decided Sunday that they’re not waiting around for baseball’s uncertain future to figure itself out.
to Queens. The blockbuster deal, which is set to make 30-year-old Skubal the highest-paid pitcher in Major League Baseball history, addressed one of the team’s biggest needs.
The Mets didn’t have a dependable ace to headline their rotation. Now, they’ve secured one of the game’s premier starting pitchers on a long-term deal. The timing of this news is noteworthy, considering the very real threat of a lockout looming over the sport. Tarik Skubal agreed to a record-breaking deal with the Mets that will pay him $450 million over nine seasons.Also readMets sign Ewing to $95 million eight-year contract
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