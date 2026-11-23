The Mets decided Sunday that they’re not waiting around for baseball’s uncertain future to figure itself out.

to Queens. The blockbuster deal, which is set to make 30-year-old Skubal the highest-paid pitcher in Major League Baseball history, addressed one of the team’s biggest needs.

The Mets didn’t have a dependable ace to headline their rotation. Now, they’ve secured one of the game’s premier starting pitchers on a long-term deal. The timing of this news is noteworthy, considering the very real threat of a lockout looming over the sport. Tarik Skubal agreed to a record-breaking deal with the Mets that will pay him $450 million over nine seasons.

Also read Mets sign Ewing to $95 million eight-year contract

Malik Nabers catches a touchdown pass in the first half during the Giants' 23-18 win over the Jaguars. Abdul Carter registers one of his two sacks of Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence during the Giants' victory on Nov. 22, 2026. Sterling Shepard scores a touchdown during the Jets' 27-24 win over the Chargers on Nov. 22, 2026.

Advertisement

Mikal Bridges is surrounded by his teammates after hitting a game-winning 3-pointer in the Knicks' 97-96 win over the Trail Blazers on Nov. 21, 2026. Mikal Bridges grabs a rebound during the Knicks' 113-106 win over the Pacers on Nov. 22, 2026.