The EQE Sedan may have been discontinued, but Mercedes-Benz’s remaining EQ lineup lives on for 2027. Here's how much they cost.

The EQE Sedan may have been discontinued, but Mercedes-Benz’s remaining EQ lineup lives on for 2027. Here's how much they cost. The 2027 EQS Sedan gets extensive upgrades, including an 800-volt architecture and next-generation electric motors.in its American lineup for 2027, despite some reports claiming the automaker had discontinued the last two electric EQ-branded SUVs.

“For the U.S. market, the EQE SUV and EQS SUV remain available to customers, and Mercedes-Benz USA recently announced its model year 2027 lineup, which includes both models,” a company spokesperson confirmed foris a heavily revised model, getting extensive powertrain upgrades under the skin, including a switch from the old 400-volt architecture to a new 800-volt system that promises DC fast charging at up to 350 kilowatts. What’s more, the battery capacity gets a bump from 118 kilowatt-hours to 122 kWh, which results in a whopping 467 miles of EPA-estimated range for the EQS 450+ trim, 77 miles more than the outgoing model.

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A new EQS 500 4Matic version makes an appearance for 2027, with two electric motors making 469 horsepower. The base EQS 450+, which is rear-wheel drive, now makes 402 hp, up 47 hp compared to last year’s model. The top-spec EQS 580 4Matic, meanwhile, gets a 40-hp increase for a total of 576 hp.

The 2027 EQS Sedan comes standard with Mercedes’ Airmatic air suspension with Intelligent Damper Control, as well as the company’s next-generation Digital Light system with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus. A dual-plug charging port with NACS for DC fast charging and J1772 for AC charging is part of the package for American-spec models.

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Meanwhile, the 2027 EQE SUV and 2027 EQS SUV are carryover models with minimal changes compared to the outgoing models. There are no changes to the EQE SUV, while the EQS SUV’s standard equipment now includes Anodized Aluminum Roof Rails, and the wheel selection features new designs. As previously reported, the top-spec Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has been discontinued for 2027.

The 2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan starts at $101,450 for the base EQS 450+, while the top EQS 580 4Matic trim starts at $123,900. The 2027 EQE SUV starts at $64,950, while the 2027 EQS SUV starts at $89,950. Sales of Mercedes-Benz's EQ lineup have been lackluster, to say the least, and after the discontinuation of the EQE Sedan earlier this year, there have been voices claiming that the German automaker was prepared to retire more electric models.

Now, though, it's clear that the remaining EVs are here to stay, at least for now. This Mercedes Went 539 Miles On A Charge. Is Range Anxiety Finally Dead? This Mercedes Went 539 Miles On A Charge.

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