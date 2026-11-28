The glow is worth it.

The Booster Pro X2 is designed to complement your existing skin care products, making it an especially appealing addition for anyone looking to get more out of their beauty routine.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from testing countless beauty products, it’s that the right skin care tools can make all the difference.

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“It really helps to sculpt and get that glow at home,” the Skims founder shared on Instagram earlier this year, saying she’s “obsessed” with her Booster Pro X2. , and it’s become the star of my routine. Rather than simply layering on another serum and hoping for the best, I love incorporating a high-tech skin care tool into my regimen.