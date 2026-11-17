The powerful health benefits of our stress response are well studied, but the old, tired story about stress being toxic continues to cloud our awareness.

Decades of stress research have found that our stress response is necessary and strengthening. For the last 60 years or so, we've been warned about stress and told to do everything we can to avoid it.

We've been taught how to meditate our way out of stress, down-regulate from it,"hack our cortisol," reduce our adrenaline, manage our, that act upon us without our knowledge or permission. Stress has been presented to us as a dangerously unwanted thing with no value whatsoever.response. In my work, I help people understand the emotions that form the foundation of our stress response.

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We learn how to name these emotions with precision and work directly with them to access the essentialEach of these emotions helps us meet stressors with intelligence and focus. When we know which emotions are supporting us, and we know how to worksituations can teach us who we are, what's important to us, and how we can meet life's challenges with focus, skills, and But if we don't know how to identify or work with our emotions, we may feel overwhelmed as our bodies increase our activation to help us meet the necessary stressors we face.

We may also learn two unhelpful lessons:We may treat our natural emotional responses as problems instead of valuable tools. If we believe that stressors are foreign and that our emotions are problems, we'll create unnecessary suffering, not just in response to the stressors but because our skills are missing in action.she shares information from decades of stress research. Her book is full of surprising facts that turn our understanding of stress on its ear.

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For instance:If I told you that the price of tiger chow has gone up by 40 percent, you might have little to no reaction . This is a big price increase, but because it has no meaning to you and does not impact any part of your life, your stress response will be quiet—as it should be; there's nothing for you to do about this, and your emotions don't need to be involved.

But if I told you that your share of the cost for your child's monthly doctor's visits has gone up by 40 percent, it's likely that your stress response would engage. Your emotions, most notably anxiety and anger, might intensify to bring you the energy and focus you need to work the problem.

Your stress response would help you know that this situation is important, that it's worth your time and focus, and that you need its increased energy to help you make new plans to support your child's well-being.approaches would have you try to calm yourself or suppress your emotions , as if the activation you feel is a problem in and of itself. But this old, tired idea is not only wrong; it's counterproductive, because the strength of your stress response is a key to your success and even mastery of the situation.

Of all the surprising things in stress research, this may be the most delightful: The strength of your stress response—your emotional intensity, your hyper-focus, your"nerves"—is directly connected to your ability to thrive. And this continues to be true even when you're well-acquainted with a stressor and no longer see it as surprising or shocking.

, certain that they would see a reduced stress response as the skydivers became accustomed to throwing themselves out of planes. Strangely, there wasn'treduction in the markers of stress in the seasoned skydivers; in fact, the most skilled skydivers continued to exhibit very high stress responses, often higher than people jumping out of planes for the first time.as excitement, readiness, stimulation, and even zest for life.

This reframing helped them treat their activation as a necessary and fun part of skydiving, even though they might have experienced the exact same stress response as overwhelming the first time they leapt out of a plane. This seemingly paradoxical relationship holds true for other high-performers such as athletes, surgeons, artists, actors, and musicians. A higher stress response does not predict failure; it is intimately connected to skill and mastery.

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So, the key is not to avoid stressors or your stress response, and it's not to become an endlessly chilled-out and calm person. The key to developing your resilience alongside your skills is to learn how to reframe your natural responses to stressors and welcome the stimulation, focus, and preparedness they provide. Meyer, V.J. , Lee Y., Böttger, C., Leonbacher, U., Allison, A.L.

, Shirtcliff, E.A. . Experience, cortisol reactivity, and the coordination of emotional responses to skydiving. Hare, O. A., Wetherell, M. A., & Smith, M. A. .

State anxiety and cortisol reactivity to skydiving in novice versus experienced skydivers.https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/simplistic-fight-or-flight-i… Barrett, L. F., Gross, J., Christensen, T. C., & Benvenuto, M. . Knowing what you’re feeling and knowing what to do about it: Mapping the relation between emotion differentiation and emotion regulation. Bonanno, G. A. . Loss, trauma, and human resilience: have we underestimated the human capacity to thrive after extremely aversive events?

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