The Meaning and Rich History of the Word 'Hankering'

Have a strong craving for something? This old-fashioned expression describes the feeling.

come from, and what exactly does it describe? Read on to learn more about the meaning and history of “hankering,” plus how to use it in a sentence.

For example, if you have a hankering for chocolate cake, you really want a piece. The word can also describe a longing for something less tangible, such as a different lifestyle or the chance to pursue a long-held ambition. It suggests a desire that sticks with you rather than a passing thought. The noun commonly appears in phrases such as “a hankering for” something or “a hankering to” do something.

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The related verb “hanker” is often followed by “for” or “after. ”“She has a hankering to travel around Europe. ” Though it’s a less common usage, “hankering” can also refer to a deeper, emotional longing for something, such as a hankering for a different time in your life. Kian Mousazadeh/Canva No. The word is often used to describe a craving for something to eat or drink, but it can refer to almost any strong desire.

You might have a hankering for a favorite childhood dish, but you could just as easily have one for a vacation, a new hobby or a chance to see an old friend. The Cambridge Dictionary, for example, includes a hankering for a different lifestyle and the desire some actors have to direct. The word isn’t limited to physical appetites. , which traces it to the verb “hanker.

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” Merriam-Webster dates the verb’s first known use to 1627 and says it probably came from the Dutch dialect word, meaning “to hang. ” If that connection is correct, the word may reflect the idea of someone hanging around or lingering near a place or object they long for, drawn to it but unable to pull themselves away. Some alternatives carry slightly different shades of meaning.

“Craving” often suggests a strong appetite or need, while “longing” and “yearning” can express a deeper emotional desire for something a person misses or hopes to experience. “Yen” is a more informal option, as in having a yen for adventure. All can convey the feeling of wanting something, though “hankering” has its own folksy, conversational flavor. To get a hankering for something means to suddenly or strongly want it.

The phrase is often used for food cravings, such as getting a hankering for a cheeseburger or a bowl of ice cream, but it can describe any persistent desire. You might get a hankering to visit an old hometown, take a road trip or pick up a hobby you haven’t tried in years. In other words, something catches your attention and you can’t quite stop thinking about it.

This article was drafted with the assistance of AI and thoroughly reviewed, edited and fact-checked by Parade editors. See our