The Match Factory Locks Distribution Deals On Cannes Titles

The Match Factory has reported multiple distribution deals on its Cannes slate.

Starboard Entertainment Acquires ‘Wardcliffe’ Starring ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Actor Joel McKinnon Miller — Cannes Market ‘In The Hand Of Dante’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa & Martin Scorsese Lead Julian Schnabel’s Historical Epichas sold to Scandinavia , Greece , Japan , South Korea , Taiwan , Israel , Bulgaria , Former Yugoslavia , Hungary , Czech Republic and Slovakia , Ukraine , MENA , Portugal , Hong Kong , Romania and the Baltics . will handle the film’s distribution in North America, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Mexico, and India.

The company has said it will partner on releases with Cinéart , Cineplex , Maco Cine , and Madman Entertainment . Our Films, Producers Of Cannes-Winning 'Fatherland', Teaming With Alice Rohrwacher For Feature Take Of 'The Baron In The Trees'In Poland, the film will be distributed by Kino Świat, and in France by Pathé.

Neue Visionen will release the film in Germany and Polyfilm in Austria.has sold to Switzerland , Israel , Camera , Triart , Selmer , Future Film , Former Yugoslavia , Hungary , the Baltics , Greece , South Korea , Thailand , Japan , Czech Republic & Slovakia , Taiwan , Portugal , Poland , Hong Kong , Indonesia , and Romania . Mubi will handle distribution in North America, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico and Turkey.

The company will partner on releases with Filmladen , Cineplex , Maco Cine , and Madman Entertainment . Lumière will distribute the film in the Benelux with a theatrical release scheduled for October 21 in Belgium. Diaphana will open the film in France in November.has sold to the Baltics , Switzerland , Greece , and Indonesia .

Haut et Court will release the film in France on July 15, and in Germany, the film will be released by Piffl in the second half of 2026. Janus has North American rights. has sold to Greece , Czech Republic & Slovakia , Poland , Taiwan , Scandinavia and Portugal . Mubi will release the film in US theatres on August 7, and is distributing in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Mexico.

Mubi will be partnering with Cinéart , Filmladen , Filmcoopi , Cineplex , Maco Cine , Retrato Filmes , and Madman Entertainment on the film. Paramount Wins Florence Pugh Movie ‘The Midnight Library’ For $36MComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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