The Martian exits Netflix on December 2. The Home Alone franchise and The Witch arrive. See full details on the latest streaming changes and upcoming titles.

Netflix subscribers face a swift change in the sci-fi catalog as The Martian departs the streaming platform on December 2. This departure affects access to the 2015 survival film starring Matt Damon. The movie depicts astronaut Mark Watney fighting to live on Mars using plants and machines. The release marked a major cinematic moment under director Ridley Scott.

Home Alone Franchise Titles Arrive on Streaming

The Home Alone franchise enters the platform alongside other seasonal classics. Viewers can now stream the 1992 original Home Alone. The lineup also includes Home Alone 2: Lost in New York from 1997. Home Alone 3 arrives as a 1997 sequel. Home Alone 4 is available as a 2002 entry.

Also read From Surges to Global Third Place on Netflix Thanks to Word-of-Mouth and Netflix Deal

Two additional family films join the holiday selection. Home Alone: The Holiday Heist from 2012 is included in the rotation. Home Sweet Home Alone from 2021 also lands on the service. These titles offer a mix of nostalgia and new holiday spirit for audiences seeking seasonal entertainment.

The Witch Joins Hulu on December 2 Release Date

For audiences preferring darker content, The Witch releases on Hulu on December 2. The 2015 folk horror film is directed by Robert Eggers. The story is set in New England during the 1630s. It follows a banished Puritan family facing grief and evil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film features Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, and Harvey Scrimshaw. Ellie Grainger and Lucas Dawson also lead the main cast. Julian Richings and Bathsheba Garnett appear in supporting roles. Sarah Stephens and Daniel Malik round out the ensemble. Axtun Henry Dube and Athan Conrad Dube complete the lineup.

Streaming Shifts Impact Viewership of Sci-Fi Hits

The removal of The Martian from Netflix impacts viewership of the Matt Damon-led hit. The film has maintained popularity since its initial theatrical release. Fans often cite the botany survival elements as a key hook. The Martian 2 has generated internet excitement recently.

Speculation about the sequel continues among fans. The departure of the original from Netflix may drive interest in other sci-fi titles. Streaming libraries shift frequently based on licensing deals. Subscribers must check availability before planning movie nights. The Martian remains a benchmark for space survival narratives.