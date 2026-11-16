The Marshals Season 2 Episode 2: Undercover Cult Mission Breaks Time Slot

The Marshals returns for Episode 2 Under the Influence on November 22 with a special time slot as Kayce and Belle infiltrate a dangerous cult led by Eric Savard to rescue a missing federal agent.

TV watchers should prepare for an intense shift in tone as The Marshals launches its second season with a high-stakes narrative that prioritizes psychological tension over traditional action. The second episode, titled Under the Influence, premieres on CBS on Sunday, November 22, marking a significant departure from standard scheduling conventions. This specific installment will air at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT rather than the usual 8 p.m. slot, extending its runtime until 9:30 p.m. ET/PT to accommodate the complex storytelling required for this undercover operation.

Undercover Cult Infiltration Details

Protagonists Kayce and Belle step into uncharted territory for The Marshals as they embark on a perilous undercover mission designed to locate a missing federal agent. Their target is a dangerous cult organization that has completely consumed the agent who went dark while attempting to infiltrate the group. The leadership of this menacing organization is managed by the manipulative Eric Savard, portrayed effectively by actor Beau Knapp, who adds a layer of terrifying credibility to the threat facing the protagonists.

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This mission forces two central characters into a situation where maintaining their cover is just as critical as any tactical combat scenario. As they work to gain the trust of the cult members, they must navigate a web of deceit that threatens not only their mission but their very lives. The premise suggests a slower, more deliberate build compared to standard tactical operations, with trust acting as the main currency for survival rather than firearms or speed.

Broader Season Plot Developments

Parallel to the intense cult storyline, Miles travels to Helena to demonstrate that the Marshals can successfully secure an unprecedented trial. This subplot highlights the institutional challenges faced by the agency as they attempt to uphold justice in increasingly hostile environments. The preceding episode, titled Roughstock, saw Andrea take the helm in her narrative arc while Cal visited a cancer specialist in Utah, leaving the group in a distinct configuration as they head into this new chapter.

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CBS aired special programming from its legal drama Cupertino on November 8 instead of a new episode, a break that built anticipation for the Season 2 launch. Both CBS and Paramount+ have officially confirmed dates and titles for the first eight episodes of the season, providing a clear roadmap for viewers eager to follow the unfolding drama. This structured release schedule allows the network to maximize engagement during the critical early weeks of the season.

Streaming Options and Schedule

The Marshals episode will also stream live on Paramount+ for subscribers who hold the Premium plan, offering flexibility for those who cannot tune in during the broadcast window. Official listings currently extend only through November 29, which is the scheduled air date for the next episode titled Bad Medicine. This scheduling creates a window of two consecutive Sundays featuring new episodes before the month concludes.

The season finale date remains unconfirmed as of now, leaving viewers wondering how long the suspenseful narrative will continue beyond the established eight-episode block. The network's decision to adjust the time slot for this specific episode underscores the importance placed on the undercover cult storyline within the broader Season 2 arc. Subscribers can anticipate a blend of legal procedural elements and intense thriller dynamics as the Marshals navigate these new challenges.

Critical Reception and Context

The promotional material for The Marshals emphasizes that this assignment represents the duo's most dangerous challenge yet. By risking everything on this high-stakes undercover mission, the show signals a commitment to pushing characters beyond their usual boundaries. This approach distinguishes the series from standard procedural dramas by focusing heavily on the psychological toll of infiltration and the blurred lines between identity and duty.

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Fans of the franchise can expect the tension to ramp up significantly as the episode approaches. The combination of a moved time slot, a longer runtime, and a plot centered on a manipulative cult leader suggests that CBS is betting heavily on this narrative direction. As Kayce and Belle dive deeper into the world of Eric Savard, the audience is invited to witness how far they will go to protect their own lives and complete their mission.