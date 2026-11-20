The Mars Volta unveils Los Ojos Del Vacio, a live album crafted from over 100,000 fan votes. Discover how Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and the band chose the setlist from their U.S. tour.

The Mars Volta has officially released Los Ojos Del Vacio, a live album created through an unprecedented democratic process involving more than 100,000 fans from around the world. Guitarist Omar Rodriguez-Lopez confirmed that the band selected the setlist based on specific audience votes, resulting in a record that reflects the global passion for the group. The United States, Mexico, and the United Kingdom emerged as the top contributors to this massive voting campaign, ensuring the final tracklist represents the most requested performances from their recent circuit.

Fan Democracy Shapes The Live Album Tracklist

This release diverges sharply from traditional studio recordings or standard live captures by incorporating direct audience input into the creative finalization. The recording sessions took place during the band's previous U.S. tour, specifically at venues in Michigan and Oklahoma, which Rodriguez-Lopez describes as embodying the essence of the American landscape. Additional recordings were captured in Miami and Los Angeles, cities chosen for their significant Latino populations, thereby honoring the cultural demographics that have long supported the band's unique sound.

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Rodriguez-Lopez explained that the initial concept was simply to compile his personal favorite nights into a cohesive Frankenstein-style production. However, this approach evolved into a broader initiative where fans could vote for specific tracks on a dedicated website. The result is an album that functions as a collaborative document, where the audience helped curate the experience of seeing the band in their current configuration. The guitarist noted that they had never felt a tour be so special or in sync before this collaborative exercise.

Omar Rodriguez-Lopez Discusses Deep Mexican Roots

The selection of Mexico as the primary debut location for Los Ojos Del Vacio is deeply personal for Rodriguez-Lopez, who identifies as Boricua but feels a profound spiritual connection to Latin America. He stated that while his heart belongs in Borinquen, specifically Naranjito, his blood has everything to do with Mexico due to his upbringing. The musician spent part of his childhood in Puebla with his family before moving to El Paso, Texas, a border city where Spanish is widely spoken and Mexican culture is pervasive.

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Rodriguez-Lopez, now 51, has often expressed that he feels adopted by Mexicans, a sentiment reinforced by his adult life in Guadalajara and his musical influences. He pointed to songs like Mictlan, which references the Aztec worldview and the place of the dead, as evidence of how Mexican culture permeates The Mars Volta's artistic output. He described the relationship with Mexico as extremely unique, noting that he finds it difficult to communicate the depth of that connection because it transcends simple geography or heritage.

Historic Performances at Circo Volador and Future Shows

Mexico City holds a special place in the band's history, particularly due to two celebrated performances at Circo Volador in 2003. These specific shows were later included in the 2023 documentary, serving as a bridge between the band's legacy and its current activities. The upcoming tour begins in Puebla at the Tecate Comuna festival on November 28, followed by a performance at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City on November 29, marking the band's return to stages that hold significant emotional weight for Rodriguez-Lopez and the group.

Los Ojos Del Vacio features a blend of progressive-rock guitars and Latin jazz influences, including tracks such as The Iron Rose, Mito de los trece cielos, Morgana, and Cue the Sun. Cedric Bixler-Zavala provides vocals alongside Marcel Rodriguez-Lopez, Eva Gardner, Linda-Philomene Tsoungui, Teri Gender Bender, and Leo Genovese. The guitarist emphasized that the album is the closest thing to seeing the band live, offering a genuine and honest conveyance of their current performance experience made by the fans themselves.