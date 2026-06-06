The Married Woman Having Sex With a Stranger

In this week’s story, an adult-education coordinator meets a guy for a casual hookup, then cuddles with her wife.

This week, an education coordinator has sex with a Feeld match, then meets up with her wife: 28, in an open marriage, Bay AreaHit snooze.

My wife is taking a video call for a data-science gig in the kitchen, which, given that I live in a studio, is ten feet away from my bed. Haul my ass out of bed. Take the quickest “everything shower” known to man before work — I have a date tonight, a Canadian journalist from Feeld who’s in town on assignment. I’m antsy.

Not only have I not had sex in a month, I haven’t even had an orgasm in all that time, either. I’ve been recovering from a LEEP procedure — a fancy way of saying I got pre-cancer zapped off my cervix. That meant no exercise, sex, or masturbating for four weeks. Today, I’m officially “cleared” for action. I’ve been maybe too active on Feeld in anticipation. I’m hoping for pleasure, not pain, tonight.

My wife and I kiss good-bye and she heads to her apartment. We don’t live together. We’re independent and we respect each other’s need for space, solitude, and seeing other people. We’ve been open since we started dating five years ago.

We’ve also spent the past six months thinking about what we want our future to look like. We’ve hit the same walls again and again. I want to settle down in the Bay Area and have children. Her vision is more nebulous.

Our solution was to live apart for a year for space to figure out what we want. We have apartments six blocks away from each other and see each other regularly. The move wasn’t easy for me, even though I instigated it. I’ve never lived alone before.

After two months, I’m finally starting to enjoy the luxury of my own space. I’m a programs coordinator for an adult-education center, and I just supervised an outdoor class that went 90 minutes over. I’ve been on my feet too long and I’m cranky. Thankfully, the Canadian just texted that he needs extra time before meeting up.

Spot my date. He’s boyish, with brown eyes and heavy lashes. We get Greyhounds and talk about his writing, our Jewish families, and smut recommendations . I could banter all night, but I’m distracted by wanting to make out with him.

Bar two. We’re tipsy and flirty. He’s teasing me about my lack of Canadian geography knowledge. The table between us prevents us from getting closer.

I mention that I live a ten-minute walk away. Kissing on my papasan chair. He murmurs about how touchable I am and squeezes my ass under my skirt. I love his chest hair. I tell him I like combing it like a Zen garden. I had debated whether I wanted him inside me.

Now I need it. I take him to bed, and when I slide down on his cock, I want to cry with happiness. He tells me to use him to come, then I pull him on top and he finishes. Chatting lazily on opposite ends of the bed.

He’s hard and I want him again. He fucks me on my knees from behind, which can be painful,happens to be one of my favorite positions. This time, it’s a little uncomfortable, but very pleasurable. I come hard.

He has an early morning. We thank each other and he heads to his hotel. I pop a CBD supplement, plug in my heating pad, and sleep. At work with coffee and a maple doughnut.

Today is quiet. I’m happy to hole up in my office. Text the Canadian safe travels. He responds that I’m an excellent tour guide.

Text another fling, Sam, that I’m back in business and would love to fuck soon. He writes back enthusiastically. I no longer feel fun and sexy. Instead, I’m worn out and a little depressed!

I’ve hit the age when sleep deprivation, sugar, caffeine, and alcohol tank my mood. Try to fix it with more coffee and sugar, naturally. My college friend is visiting and crashing with me tonight. She brings Burmese takeout and we complain about the California primaries.

Pick up a latte with almond milk and cinnamon. Preparing for a big event next week, meaning I get to put headphones in, design things on Canva, and pack supplies. I’m thrilled. Run into Work Crush.

When we met, I thought he was arrogant. Then we did some projects together and I realized he cared a lot about his work and was witty, intelligent … and arrogant. And handsome. And 40 and married.

We have a rapport. I asked him to drinks with co-workers a few weeks ago. We all ended up out until 1 a.m. When we were the last two left, I asked if he wanted to get another drink. He bolted.

I felt like a creep, so I’ve played it safe since.6 p.m. Three-day weekend! Make boxed macaroni and cheese and kale salad while I talk on the phone with a friend. He’s a close friend of my wife’s and now a close friend of mine … also an old lover. We discuss his new job and our sexual frustrations.

Afterward, I send an old video of me in the shower, just for fun.and make a GoFundMe for her senior dog’s medical expenses. Check Feeld in bed. My profile is sparse. I say I’m looking for fun, with the tags “poly,” “casual,” “kink.

” I’ve selected every gender under the sun, but mostly match with men. Honestly, I think my profile is too shallow for anyone else. Shopping for ho clothes. At Savers, I find a rhinestone tank, a denim miniskirt, and a tiny striped dress that clings to my body and is full of microplastics, I’m sure.

At a Thriving Solo class. It’s an intergenerational group of mostly women, sharing experiences with and swapping tips about living alone. Many were in unfulfilling relationships with men, so living solo was freeing. But … I enjoyed cohabitation with my wife and we had a fair division of labor, so it’s hard to relate.

I still enjoy their stories, but admit to the group that living alone kinda sucks right now! Pull up to my brother’s house in the South Bay. My baby niece is napping on him in the front yard. We fawn as she crawls between us and shoves snacks into her mouth.

My mom drives me home and tentatively asks about my marriage. I’ve broken it down to her a few times: how the move-out comes with sadness and guilt that I’ve let my wife down, along with relief that we changed our circumstances in the hope things will get better. My mom has been supportive but concerned about my well-being. This time, when I talk about it, I don’t cry.

Meet my wife at her friend’s house. She’s pet-sitting two giant dogs. I pet one with each hand while we talk about our days. Our marriage has evolved into companionship, and I enjoy hearing about the friends she sees and the projects she works on when we’re apart.

We’re in a California king bed, which is way too big, since we like to cuddle while we fall asleep. Happy to wake up next to my wife, but my Quaker meeting is in an hour. Yes, I’m a damn Quaker. In the meeting house for the first time in weeks. My excuses are moving, friends visiting, etc. … but I also haven’t made the effort. Meetings require sitting in silence for an hour, with occasional spoken ministry. Sometimes this hour of reckoning with myself goes by easily.

Today, it’s hard. I think about how I’m using sex both as a distractionText Sam asking if he wants to come over tomorrow so I can play with myself as he arrives. I have cheeky Feeld messages from Oliver, who’s very handsome, with messy hair and stubble. He says he’s a voyeur and exhibitionist and likes seeing someone “filled to their brim, writhing in lust.

” Damn, Oliver, me too! Run a bath while sexting Oliver. He sends videos touching himself while I describe how I’d go down on him. I say I need lots of foreplay and that I want multiple orgasms before penetration.

He promises to make me “a soaking mess” before we fuck. Running late. Oliver texts a video of himself coming. Resist watching so I don’t crash my car.

Two Women Living TogetherWe get into bed, just to sleep. My wife and I rarely have sex. Early in our relationship, my pelvic pain was bad and I was in therapy confronting a sexual assault that I’d kept silent for years. I avoided sex and masturbation for long stretches.

Throughout, my wife was gentle and kind. We were physically intimate through massages, kissing, and cuddling. She showed me how fulfilling our relationship could be, regardless of sex. I feel safest in a long-term partnership where I don’t have sex, but I feel guilty that my wife isn’t as satisfied.

She doesn’t have as many flings as I do. She becomes friends with someone and develops a crush over months before ever holding hands. It’s kinda very queer. All I want is to clean my apartment, then get fucked in my clean apartment, but Sam hasn’t texted back. Chat with Oliver as I wash dishes. He has plans to go fishing but can move them if I want to come over. Parked outside Oliver’s.

Nervous. I rarely meet up at someone’s home before having met in public. I love casual sex, but I’m not a chill person. But I’m here, so I text that I’m outside.

Lord, he’s gorgeous. I sense he’s also nervous. We talk about fishing. Green flag: A man with a hobby!

His hand is on my calf. I’m running my fingers along his arm. He has incredible veins. He should donate blood.

He offers to make tea. While water boils, he kisses me on the couch. He has great, full lips. I suck his cock the way I said I would.

He plays with my clit, slips his fingers inside, and makes me come. Then he fucks my face and hands me a vibrator so he can watch me come again. He slides into me from behind, which feels great — no pain. Is it my lucky fucking week?

My knees slip and he fucks me onto my stomach, then slides my legs together and pounds. He finishes on my back. I finally get that cup of tea. We chat as he packs for his fishing trip.

I can’t get a read on him, but I hope I get to fuck him again soon. With my wife and the dogs, CBD in, heating pad on. I don’t say much about my tryst. My wife isn’t attracted to cis men and treats my interest like a niche hobby: She doesn’t get it, but she’s glad I’m having fun!

We crack jokes in bed. Being with her is like having sleepovers with your favorite person. Working from home, which makes my three-day weekend feel even longer. But there’s that many more emails to reply to.

Message Les to confirm our date tonight. He’s a therapist in his 40s. We’ve barely messaged since we set up drinks last week. I wonder whether this is normal for him or if I don’t have a date tonight.

But he confirms. At the bar first. I order a kiwi sour and try to look natural. He arrives, hugs me, and orders a mezcal old-fashioned.

He looks like Lee Pace with shorter hair. We talk about books, therapy, guilty pleasures . The conversation is easy and interesting but not flirty.

He has large hands. I want to touch them, but I’m feeling shy. Les has work early, so we call it a night. He says he’d like to see me again and gives me another hug.

In 24 hours, I’ve gone from fucking a stranger to ending a date without a kiss. I’m curious enough to see Les again. Maybe, underneath it all, he’s a freak. After all, aren’t I?





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