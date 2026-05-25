The Marked Woman: A Detective Story Unravels a Trafficking Victim’s Past

An upcoming Spanish thriller, The Marked Woman, is set to release on Netflix. The movie revolves around a detective named Anna Ripoll who uncovers a trafficking victim with no memory of her identity but an alluring past. Alongside her, the case takes a thrilling turn as Ripoll races against time to uncover the victims true identity and connect the dots.

According to the streamer, the story follows detective Anna Ripoll who is assigned to a case involving a woman found bound and gagged inside a shipping container at the Port of Barcelona.

The woman has no memory of who she is or what happened to her. Amidst the investigation, Ripoll discovers a race against time to uncover the womans identity and piece together the truth. The film stars Candela Peña, Ana Rujas, and Pol López alongside other notable actors. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Rosa Montero and Olivier Truc, directed by Gabe Ibáñez from a screenplay by Lara Sendim.

The Marked Woman is produced by K&S Films with Matías Mosteirín and Pola Zito as executive producers. K&S has also produced acclaimed films like Relatos Salvajes, El Clan, El Ángel, Acusada, La Odisea de los Giles, and Belén





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