The March of Folly comes to Hormuz

Iran’s regime needed to be broken, but having no serious plan for the Strait of Hormuz was a historical strategic blunder.

to see more of our trusted coverage when you search. The war against Iran was justified. The Islamic Republic spent decades acting as the principal engine of instability in the Middle East, funding and directing proxy militias from Lebanon to Yemen, arming Hezbollah and Hamas, destabilizing Arab governments, attacking maritime commerce, massacring its own citizens, and pursuing nuclear capabilities under transparently false civilian pretenses.

And militarily, the campaign achieved exactly what its architects intended. Iran’s regime was devastated. Ali Khamenei and dozens of his lieutenants were eliminated. Major elements of the IRGC command structure, the Basij oppression police, the intelligence services, the missile infrastructure, the navy, and much of the missile and nuclear program were mauled.

Yet the truly astonishing feature of this war lies in the fact that it survived because of an American blunder that stands as one of the greatest strategic mistakes in recent history. It lies in the almost incomprehensible fact that the United States appears to have launched a war against Iran without a coherent and, despite Hormuz always being the single most obvious point of Iranian retaliation and leverage.

That failure is so glaring, so central, and so historically foreseeable that it scarcely seems believable. It belongs among the great examples of strategic folly that historians study for generations. For decades, CENTCOM planned precisely for this scenario. Entire careers inside the American military establishment revolved around the possibility that Iran, unable to defeat the United States conventionally, would turn to asymmetric maritime warfare in the Gulf.

Naval strategists studied mines, anti-ship missiles, drones, swarm attacks, sabotage operations, proxy strikes, tanker harassment, and insurance disruption. The Strait of Hormuz was the central contingency. Everyone understood that Iran’s real leverage would come from threatening the narrow artery through which a massive share of the world’s energy supply flows—and from firing across the Persian Gulf at the Gulf petrostates that have become important U.S. allies.

And yet the political leadership appears to have entered the war assuming that overwhelming force alone would solve the problem. History offers several chilling parallels. Germany resumed unrestricted submarine warfare in World War I, believing Britain could be strangled before the United States fully mobilized. Instead, Berlin brought America into the war and transformed the strategic balance against itself.

Japan achieved a spectacular tactical triumph at Pearl Harbor only to awaken the industrial and political fury of the United States. Napoleon marched triumphantly into Moscow while failing to grasp that Russia merely needed to survive, retreat, and stretch French logistics until time itself destroyed the invading army. More recently came Iraq, perhaps the clearest American example of all. The United States destroyed Saddam Hussein’s regime in a matter of weeks.

Baghdad fell with astonishing speed. Yet Washington entered the war on false intelligence about a supposed Iraqi weapons of mass destruction program, with no serious political blueprint for the order that would emerge afterward. The result was a massive insurgency, sectarian collapse, jihadist expansion, regional destabilization, and an Iraq dominated by its neighbor, Iran.

The current crisis increasingly feels like another chapter in that same tragic pattern because the problem was never simply whether Iran could be hurt but what would happen after Iran absorbed the blow. The answer is now becoming clear. The regime survived just long enough to adapt. Early rhetoric from the White House reportedly framed the campaign almost as a short punitive operation, something measured in weeks rather than months.

But Iran did not require a battlefield victory. It merely required endurance. And once the regime endured, the entire political structure inside Iran transformed. The old clerical facade effectively collapsed under the pressure of war.

The supposedly “elected” politicians of the Islamic Republic had always functioned largely as theatrical figures operating within an absurd system of ideological vetting controlled by unelected clerics and security institutions. As long as the regime maintained stability, the fictions could survive. But existential crisis stripped the illusion away. As always, the men with guns took over openly.the IRGC and organized around regimeIdeological regimes at least maintain some stake in governance, economic management, and social legitimacy.

Survival regimes are more ruthless, more erratic, and more dependent on asymmetric leverage because they no longer believe prosperity or legitimacy can preserve them. And in Hormuz, Iran discovered exactly the kind of leverage it needed. Which raises the central question haunting the conflict: how could a war against Iran have been launched without an overwhelming, detailed, allied-backed Hormuz strategy already in place from the first hour? And the strategic picture worsened because Washington entered the crisis diplomatically weakened.

Rather than leading a broad coalition, the United States approached the war after unnecessary friction with allies, including repeated confrontations with NATO partners over issues such as Greenland and alliance burden-sharing. It might have required a military occupation of part of mainland Iran around the strait. It might have required a more determined push to truly bring down the regime.

It might have required a global willingness to endure months of economic pain while the regime was decisively suffocated by a total land, air and sea blockade. It certainly requires coalition management, shared maritime patrols, insurance guarantees, coordinated economic stabilization, logistics cooperation, and international legitimacy. That helps explain the growing frustration inside the White House.

President Trump is plainly looking for an exit ramp and reportedly exploded during a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu this week when Israeli escalation in Lebanon caused Iran to threaten a walkout on the ceasefire talks. According to multiple reports, Trump screamed at Netanyahu, demanded to know “what the f***” he was doing, accused Israel of worsening the situation, and raged that the world now hated both Israel and Netanyahu.

The emotional outburst revealed the strategic reality underneath: a president who entered the war expecting a rapid demonstration of strength now found himself trapped in a no-good-options scenario that was predictable. Historian Barbara Tuchman called such mistakes “the march of folly” in her iconic 1984 book by that name: governments pursuing policies contrary to their own interests despite abundant warnings and obvious dangers. Again and again, leaders convince themselves that military superiority can substitute for political foresight.

They focus on the opening strike and neglect the chain reaction that inevitably follows. Incredible as it may seem, and justified though their effort is, the United States and Israel, in having no plan for Hormuz, have written a perfect chapter for an updated edition. It is one of the great strategic blunders of the modern age.

Dan Perry is the former Cairo-based Middle East editor and London-based Europe/Africa editor of the Associated Press, the former chairman of the Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem and the author of two books. Follow him at





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