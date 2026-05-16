The Mandalorian Season 4: A Theatrical Adventure Instead of a Season on Disney+

The beloved Star Wars series The Mandalorian is returning with its fourth season, but it wasn't always planned to be a season on Disney+. Jon Favreau, the creator of The Mandalorian, explained why the creative priorities within Lucasfilm shifted towards a theatrical adventure instead of a season on the streamer.

Next week sees the release of the first new Star Wars film in seven years, and it's a story that, from the trailers, looks as though it's been designed for the biggest screens possible.

But the truth is, it wasn't always that way. For years, fans had expected the next chapter of Din Djarin and Grogu’s story to arrive as another season of television on Disney+, particularly given that The Mandalorian was a massive success from day one on the streamer. Four years after the conclusion of Season 3, the beloved duo is back, but this wasn't always the plan.

Speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for The Mandalorian and Grogu, Jon Favreau explained why The Mandalorian Season 4 didn’t happen in its original form, and how the creative priorities within Lucasfilm ended up shifting towards a theatrical adventure instead. Favreau confirmed that he had already written a version of Season 4 before the Hollywood strikes, but those plans were ultimately moved aside once the project became a film.

‘The priorities changed from what I had written as a Season 4, before the work stoppage, and that was pushed to the side, and a new script had to be come up with,’ Favreau said. ‘We came up with the new script for this together, so it has a different feel than a season of television, which acknowledges that you’ve seen all three coming before.

This one, we wanted this to be an understandable enough standalone experience, so that if a fan wants to bring somebody who may not be as familiar, they’ll still have a good time. But the details are still there, and it does feed into what you’re talking about with the time period. ’ That does answer some lingering questions fans may have had about what Season 4 of the series could have looked like.

Yes, there will be some remnants of it, but this isn’t a full season of TV chopped down and thrown into a blender to make a feature film; this is a separate project in its own right





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