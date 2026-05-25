The Mandalorian and Grogu Surpass Solo: A Star Wars Storys Box Office Earnings

The Mandalorian and Grogu from the first Star Wars movie in seven years failed to break box office records in its opening weekend but did not flop either. The movie exceeded its production budget, recovering its cost and heading toward break-even point. The Mandalorian and Grogu made $160 million in its four-day global debut, against a reported budget of $165 million.

The Mandalorian and Grogu from the first Star Wars movie in seven years failed to break box office records in its opening weekend but did not flop either.

The movie exceeded its production budget, recovering its cost and heading toward break-even point. The Mandalorian and Grogu made $160 million in its four-day global debut, against a reported budget of $165 million. This is lower than Solo: A Star Wars Storys reported price tag of $275 million. Solo had a complicated production history, with directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller being fired and replaced by Ron Howard.

The movie ended up costing over $100 million less than Solo because it was cheaper to make. The Mandalorian and Grogu generated more than $160 million in its opening weekend, surpassing Solo's worldwide box office earnings of less than $400 million





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