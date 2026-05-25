The Mandalorian and Grogu Soared Past Opening Weekend Projections at $144.9 Million

The latest addition to the Star Wars family, The Mandalorian and Grogu, has made an impressive debut at the box office, beating opening weekend projections with a $144.9 million haul worldwide.

The latest Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, has beaten the opening weekend box office projections as it sits at a $144.9 million worldwide haul, with $81.9 million coming from domestic earnings and $63 million from international markets.

The movie, which marks the first Star Wars film to be released in theaters since The Rise of Skywalker, carries a budget of around $160 million. To break-even, the film will have to reach a total box office earnings of $320-350 million. The film continues the story of The Mandalorian, which ran for three full seasons under the Disney Plus banner.

The movie has recovered its budget in just one weekend, but it still faces stiff competition from other Disney-backed movies. Fans may be hesitant to show up to theaters without a Skywalker name in the title, contributing to the reduced opening weekend earnings. As the film continues to play in theaters everywhere, it is imperative for Disney to maximize its box office earnings to meet the expected breakeven point.

Love it or hate it, Star Wars fans have been treated to a diverse array of projects, including epic spy thriller Andor, the mythic tale Ahsoka, and the critically acclaimed, live-action series The Mandalorian





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