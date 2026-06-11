The Mandalorian and Grogu's Struggle to Match Star Wars' Successes

The first Star Wars movie in seven years, The Mandalorian and Grogu, has been underperforming commercially compared to previous installments. The movie's low box-office performance has been attributed to its lack of a strong marketing campaign and the success of the horror movies Obsession and Backrooms.

After nearly three weeks of release in theaters worldwide, the first Star Wars movie in seven years, The Mandalorian and Grogu, continues to struggle commercially.

The movie delivered the lowest opening weekend haul of any Star Wars installment of the Disney era, and things have only gone downhill from there. In fairness, nobody at the Mouse House would have seen the one-two punch of Obsession and Backrooms coming. But the two horror sensations have been outperforming The Mandalorian and Grogu ever since their release; at this point, the Star Wars film is barely holding on to a spot on the domestic top-five list.

It did, however, recently pass a major box-office milestone and, in doing so, overtook a sci-fi franchise film released a decade ago. This past weekend, The Mandalorian and Grogu grossed just under $10 million domestically as it crawled past the $150 million milestone. The movie continues to trail the franchise's sole box-office bomb, Solo: A Star Wars Story, which grossed more than $210 million stateside in 2018.

That movie was plagued with a difficult production that saw its budget balloon to nearly $300 million. By all accounts, The Mandalorian and Grogu had a far smoother production and cost significantly less. Directed by Jon Favreau, who also created the Disney+ series for which it serves as a spin-off, The Mandalorian and Grogu comes with a reported price tag of $165 million.

Including the $100-odd million that Disney likely spent on marketing, and accounting for the typically even split between studios and exhibitors, the movie's break-even point was estimated to be around $500 million worldwide. The Mandalorian and Grogu's low box-office performance has been attributed to its lack of a strong marketing campaign and the success of the horror movies Obsession and Backrooms





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Star Wars The Mandalorian And Grogu Box-Office Performance Horror Movies Obsession And Backrooms

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