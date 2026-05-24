The Mandalorian and Grogu's Disappointing Box Office and the Rise of Obsession

The Mandalorian and Grogu's box office performance is a disappointment for the Star Wars franchise, while Obsession's second-weekend haul is a shocking event in the film industry.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, the first Star Wars movie in seven years, is expected to gross nearly $100 million in its extended four-day opening weekend.

However, this is the worst showing for a Star Wars live-action movie since Disney's takeover of the franchise. It's also under the $103 million four-day opening of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was released in 2018 and is now remembered for being the only flop in the franchise's decades-long history. The good news is that The Mandalorian and Grogu wasn't as expensive to produce as Solo, which suffered through a difficult production and was released amid negative fan campaigns.

The movie will always dominate the discourse, but a more shocking event took place at the box office this weekend. Yes, even more shocking than the second-weekend haul of Obsession, the horror movie made history by grossing more in its sophomore frame than it did in its opening weekend. The terrific buzz surrounding the film is expected to push it past the $100 million mark worldwide, against a reported budget of under $1 million.

This would make it one of the biggest hits of all time by return on investment. Another film, In the Grey, has dropped out of the domestic top 10 list entirely after just one week despite featuring stars such as Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza González.

Meanwhile, a quiz on Collider asks which action hero would be the perfect partner, featuring options such as Rambo, James Bond, Indiana Jones, John McClane, and Ethan Hunt. The quiz reveals that the ideal partner would be someone who has a combination of skills, experience, and personality traits that make them the perfect match for the situation.

In the end, the perfect partner is not just about having the right skills, but also about having the right attitude and being able to work well under pressure





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The Mandalorian And Grogu Star Wars Obsession Box Office Action Hero Quiz

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