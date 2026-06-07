The Mandalorian and Grogu's box office struggles are a sign of the Star Wars franchise's declining cultural impact, but its stars continue to thrive in other projects. The film's disappointing performance is a sign that the franchise is losing its cultural impact, but its stars continue to thrive in other projects.

The Mandalorian and Grogu 's box office struggles are a sign of the Star Wars franchise's declining cultural impact, but its stars continue to thrive in other projects.

Daisy Ridley, who played Rey Skywalker, stars in the global streaming favorite Cleaner, a John Wick meets Silo-esque movie released in 2025. The film, directed by Martin Campbell and written by Simon Uttley, Paul Andrew Williams, and Matthew Orton, also stars Taz Skylar and Ruth Gemmell in a tale of an ex-soldier-turned-window-cleaner who must save the day after a group of radical activists steal 300 hostages during an energy company's annual gala.

Despite the struggles of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the iconic sci-fi franchise has had a lasting impact on popular culture, with many of its stars going on to lead successful projects. One such example is Cleaner, which has become one of the top-streamed movies on Prime Video worldwide, with over a year since its release. The film's success is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Star Wars franchise and its ability to inspire new and exciting projects.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian and Grogu continue to struggle at the box office, with a 70% week-by-week drop in domestic ticket sales in its second weekend. The film's disappointing performance is a sign that the franchise is losing its cultural impact, but its stars continue to thrive in other projects





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The Mandalorian Grogu Star Wars Daisy Ridley Cleaner Martin Campbell Simon Uttley Paul Andrew Williams Matthew Orton Taz Skylar Ruth Gemmell

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