The Mandalorian and Grogu's Box Office Struggles Amid Horror Surge and Pedro Pascal's Streaming Success

The latest Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, has underperformed at the box office, falling to third place behind horror hits Backrooms and Obsession after a steep second-weekend drop. Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal's other project, Materialists, thrives on HBO Max, highlighting a shift in audience engagement.

Despite widespread expectations that the latest Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, would dominate the box office and easily surpass the billion-dollar milestone, its theatrical run has been far less impressive than anticipated.

Although there was considerable enthusiasm for Pedro Pascal's iconic bounty hunter making the transition to the big screen, the movie has struggled to meet the high standards set by earlier entries in the franchise. This underperformance has been exacerbated by the sudden, viral popularity of two horror films, Backrooms and Obsession, which have captured significant audience attention. As of now, after two weeks in theaters, the film has only managed to exceed $250 million globally.

In the most recent U.S. box office weekend, it fell to third place, trailing behind both horror releases. Following an opening weekend that brought in over $80 million, the film saw a dramatic drop of more than 70% in its second weekend, earning just $24 million.

However, this lackluster box office showing does not reflect a decline in interest in Pedro Pascal himself, as his other projects continue to draw strong viewership on streaming platforms. For instance, his 2025 romantic drama Materialists, directed by Celine Song, is currently among the top ten most-streamed movies worldwide on HBO Max.

The film, which also stars Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, was critically acclaimed and earned approximately $102 million at the box office against a modest $20 million budget, ranking as the sixth highest-grossing film in A24's history. The Mandalorian and Grogu's difficulties highlight the unpredictable nature of modern box office dynamics, where competing genre trends and shifting audience preferences can quickly derail even the most anticipated releases.

While the film may still recover through extended theatrical runs and ancillary revenues, its early performance raises questions about the sustainability of franchise-driven tentpoles in an increasingly fragmented entertainment landscape. Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal's sustained popularity across different mediums underscores his star power, which appears to remain undiminished by the film's commercial struggles. The success of Materialists on streaming further demonstrates that audiences continue to value his performances, regardless of the platform.

This divergence between box office results and streaming performance could signal broader changes in how star appeal is measured in the industry. The Mandalorian and Grogu's journey from a highly anticipated event to a mid-tier performer serves as a case study in the challenges of translating television fandoms into cinematic success. It also illustrates how quickly horror films can capture mass attention, often at the expense of bigger-budget productions.

As the summer movie season progresses, studios will likely scrutinize these results closely, reevaluating strategies for launching franchise entries in a crowded market. The contrast between the film's reception and Pascal's other work may lead to renewed focus on actor-driven projects, especially those that offer both critical acclaim and commercial viability.

In the end, while The Mandalorian and Grogu may not achieve the record-breaking numbers once predicted, the broader Star Wars universe remains a potent force in entertainment, with future installments likely to benefit from lessons learned during this release cycle





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