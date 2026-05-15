The Mandalorian and Grogu Review and Review: Film Has No Post-Credits Scene

A fan shares their quick thoughts on The Mandalorian and Grogu after catching the film early and reveals that the new Jon Favreau film does not have a post-credits scene, allowing viewers to leave the theater after the credits start rolling without missing any additional footage.

The upcoming Star Wars film recently held its world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater and will enjoy a wider theatrical release later this month.

Serving as a continuation of the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, the movie sees the titular characters go on a mission for the New Republic to rescue Rotta the Hutt in exchange for information on a target. According to a new fan reaction, The Mandalorian and Grogu does not have a post-credits scene. Actress and writer, Roxy Striar, who managed to catch the film early, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a quick review of the film.

While briefly describing the movie, she revealed that the new Jon Favreau film has no post-credits scene and that fans can leave the theater after the credits begin to roll without missing any additional footage. The Mandalorian and Grogu has been praised by fans for its adherence to expectations and excitement. Enthusiastic reviews have compared it to a two-hour and 12-minute version of The Mandalorian, with the protagonist Grogu often being referred to as the best part





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