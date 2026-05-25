The Mandalorian and Grogu Reaches Box Office Milestones

The Mandalorian and Grogu has reached major box office milestones despite concerns over its placement as a low-performing Star Wars film. The movie's opening weekend results are a mixed bag, but its second weekend in theaters will be a much better indicator of its potential long-term success.

The Mandalorian and Grogu has reached major box office milestones despite concerns over its placement as a low-performing Star Wars film. Domestically, the movie grossed $100 million on Memorial Day weekend, while internationally it earned $63 million for a global total of $163 million, according to Variety.

This debut is slightly lower than Solo: A Star Wars Story's global opening weekend performance of $168 million. Despite being the lowest-grossing release in the Star Wars franchise, The Mandalorian and Grogu will more than likely perform decently overall because its budget is smaller than Solo's. The Mandalorian's budget is $165 million, while Solo's was $299 million. Movies typically need to earn 2.5 times their budgets to break even.

While The Mandalorian and Grogu's opening weekend results are a mixed bag, Variety noted that the movie's second weekend in theaters will be a much better indicator of its potential long-term success. What could help The Mandalorian in the weeks to come is that moviegoers have given the action flick mostly positive reviews, with an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes' Popcornmeter, compared to 63% for Solo.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a spinoff of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, which was the streaming service's very first series when it launched in November 2019. Jon Favreau, who created and served as the showrunner of The Mandalorian, returned to helm The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Pedro Pascal reprises his role as the titular character (also known as Din Djarin) as he continues his adventures with Grogu, who was initially given the nickname Baby Yoda by fans before the TV show revealed his real name. The Mandalorian and Grogu is now in theaters





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