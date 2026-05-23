The Mandalorian and Grogu: Modest Success Despite Franchise Fatigue

The Mandalorian and Grogu, the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise, had a strong opening weekend with $33 million on Friday from 4,300 North American theaters. The intergalactic western is projected to make between $80 million and $100 million through the holiday frame, with a ceiling of $100 million. The film stars Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, Sigourney Weaver, and Jonny Coyne.

The Mandalorian and Grogu earned $33 million on Friday from 4,300 North American theaters. The intergalactic western is projected to make between $80 million and $100 million through the holiday frame .

A ceiling of $100 million positions The Mandalorian and Grogu with a near identical opening to 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story, which also opened over Memorial Day. While that film was considered a major financial misstep, the metrics on The Mandalorian and Grogu are being interpreted as a modest success. The film stars Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, Sigourney Weaver, and Jonny Coyne





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