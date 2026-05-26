The Mandalorian and Grogu: Low Opening Numbers and Merchandising Rights

The film 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' earned $81 million from Friday to Sunday and $100 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend in U.S. theaters. The opening numbers are the lowest for a movie since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 and began making their own films in the series. The movie received decent reviews from critics and audiences but not rapturous ones. The merchandising rights for this movie are expected to bring in millions of dollars for Disney.

The film 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' earned $81 million from Friday to Sunday and $100 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend in U.S. theaters.

The opening numbers are the lowest for a movie since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 and began making their own films in the series. The merchandising rights for this movie are expected to bring in millions of dollars for Disney. The movie received decent reviews from critics and audiences but not rapturous ones. The low opening numbers might be due to the fact that the movie version of a TV show they have watched for years.

The movie also has Baby Yoda, who is a merchandising bonanza all unto himself





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The Mandalorian And Grogu Low Opening Numbers Merchandising Rights Disney Star Wars

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