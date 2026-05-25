The Mandalorian and Grogu Do It Right This Time

The live-action movie has pulled two beloved bounty hunters from the animated series The Clone Wars into live-action, and they do not disappoint. Embo immediately steals every scene he is in, bringing a new level of energy and unpredictability to the franchise. Hired by the Hutt Twins to hunt Mando down after he breaks their agreement, Embo and his companion Marrok become one of the most entertaining threats in the movie.

The Mandalorian and Grogu has pulled two beloved bounty hunters from the animated series The Clone Wars into live-action, and they do not disappoint. Embo immediately steals every scene he is in, bringing a new level of energy and unpredictability to the franchise.

Hired by the Hutt Twins to hunt Mando down after he breaks their agreement, Embo and his companion Marrok become one of the most entertaining threats in the movie. The movie allows Embo to feel genuinely dangerous, unlike in the animated series where he was initially introduced





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The Mandalorian And Grogu Embo Bounty Hunters Star Wars The Clone Wars Live-Action Disney

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