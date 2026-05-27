The Mandalorian and Grogu Change the Meaning of 'Size Matters Not'

Disney and Lucasfilm are changing the meaning of one of Star Wars' most famous quotes, 'Size matters not,' from Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back. The Mandalorian and Grogu placed a huge emphasis on size in general, highlighting just how much variety there is in size across the galaxy far, far away in a way that is rarely seen in Star Wars.

Disney and Lucasfilm are changing the meaning of one of Star Wars ' most famous quotes, 'Size matters not,' from Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back.

The original trilogy is full of great lines, some of which have become massively important to the franchise and its lore. One of the absolute best and most famous Star Wars quotes ever uttered comes from Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back. In stark contrast to Yoda's assertion, size matters quite a bit to The Mandalorian and Grogu. Huge swaths of the movie's plot, and especially Grogu's story, are entirely dictated by his small stature.

The Mandalorian and Grogu placed a huge emphasis on size in general, highlighting just how much variety there is in size across the galaxy far, far away in a way that is rarely seen in Star Wars. Even with the emphasis The Mandalorian and Grogu places on size, the gist of Yoda's iconic quote is still unaltered. The key part of Yoda's lesson isn't 'Size matters not,' it's 'Judge me by my size, do you?

' What Yoda was really saying with this quote wasn't that size doesn't matter, it's that people shouldn't judge others based on size. Yoda's size did change his life, from the clothes he wore to the lightsaber he carried, but it never defined what he was capable of





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Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Size Matters Not Yoda

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