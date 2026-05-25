The Mandalorian and Grogu Box Office Success Despite Mixed Reviews

The Jon Favreau-directed film 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' earned an A- CinemaScore from opening weekend audiences and has a reported production budget of $165 million before marketing costs. Disney projects a four-day Memorial Day total between $97 million and $98 million, making it Disney's lowest debut for a Star Wars film under its ownership.

The Mandalorian and Grogu box office starts strong despite mixed reviews . The Jon Favreau -directed film earned an A- CinemaScore from opening weekend audiences. Disney projects a four-day Memorial Day total between $97 million and $98 million.

The opening marks Disney’s lowest debut for a Star Wars film under its ownership. Solo: A Star Wars Story previously held that position with an $84.4 million three-day opening in 2018. Mandalorian and Grogu currently stands at approximately $165 million worldwide after its first four days. While audiences scored it higher at 89%.

The movie played across 4,300 theaters with IMAX and premium formats accounting for 48% of ticket sales. Disney+ subscribers made up 68% of the film’s ticket buyers over opening weekend. The PG-13 film carries a reported production budget of $165 million before marketing costs. Rival studios projected the film could reach $100 million over four days, but Disney maintained conservative estimates.

Star Wars remains one of the top five annual toy sellers with over $1 billion in retail sales worldwide. Netflix expands its library with the addition of Neon’s racing drama film about a popular luxury car brand. Beginning today, 2025’s critically acclaimed movie from Warner Bros. Pictures has officially found a new streaming home in Prime Video.

The action-packed Chinese star Dylan Wang’s new sci-fi hit movie has received a Netflix streaming release date. Helmed by Han Yan (Viva), HBO Max will drop a 2017 dystopian sci-fi movie starring Hugh Jackman from its library very soon. Directed by Brad Peyton, the 2018 movie Rampage. Writer Steven Knight suggested that James Bond 26 will reinvent 007 with a darker, grounded style for modern fans.

The Mandalorian and Grogu takes place after the Disney+ show. However, it turns out fans won’t have to have seen all the previous Star Wars movies to enjoy the latest Star Wars movie





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