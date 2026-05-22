The Mandalorian and Grogu: Box Office Preview and Fan Reactions

This article provides an overview of the upcoming Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu, including Hollywood's early box office predictions, fan reactions and reviews.

For the first time in seven years, Star Wars fans are heading back out to theaters to see a new story from a Galaxy Far, Far Away on the big screen.

The last time such a trek happened was at the conclusion of the sequel trilogy with The Rise of Skywalker, which is universally viewed as one of the weakest Star Wars movies in franchise history. The latest Star Wars film comes in the form of The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is a continuation of the Star Wars Disney Plus series that helped launch the platform back in 2019.

The film was written and directed by the creator of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau, and while there are references to past seasons, it’s still accessible even for those who haven’t watched a single episode of the original series. The Mandalorian and Grogu began playing in theaters around the world yesterday, and the first box office information about the film has finally surfaced online.

Reports indicate that The Mandalorian and Grogu earned $12 million during Thursday previews, which is even lower than Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opened with $14.1 million over Memorial Day weekend. Solo is widely considered a box office flop after ending its run with $392 million at the global box office, but only time will tell if The Mandalorian and Grogu will suffer the same fate, or if it will outlast middling reviews to become a financial success.

The film currently sits at scores of 63% from critics and 88% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes — the solid Popcornmeter score is a good sign for box office success, especially when comparing it to Solo, which holds a poor 63% from audiences





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