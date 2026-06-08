The Mandalorian and Grogu Box Office Collapse Highlights Disneys Star Wars Struggles

The Star Wars film The Mandalorian and Grogu suffered a catastrophic second-weekend drop, heading for huge financial losses for Disney. The film's underperformance underscores the franchise's creative and commercial decline since The Force Awakens.

The Mandalorian and Grogu , Disney and Lucasfilms latest attempt to revive the Star Wars franchise, has suffered a catastrophic collapse at the box office , cementing a huge financial loss for the studio.

After a disappointing opening weekend over Memorial Day, the film experienced a staggering 70% drop in its second weekend, earning just $24.4 million domestically. By its third weekend, estimates plunge the film to around $10 million or less, effectively ending its theatrical run. With a combined production and marketing budget estimated at over $450 million, the film needed to gross between $450 and $500 million to break even.

However, as of now, it sits at a paltry $293 million globally, with only $155 million from US theaters. Adjusted for inflation, this performance falls even below Solo: A Star Wars Story, a film widely regarded as a box office failure that derailed plans for further standalone films. The Mandalorian and Grogus underperformance is not an isolated incident but the culmination of years of declining audience interest in Disneys handling of the Star Wars universe.

The franchise, once a cultural juggernaut, has seen diminishing returns since the release of The Force Awakens in 2015. That film, directed by JJ Abrams under Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, was a massive hit, grossing over $2 billion worldwide.

However, the subsequent main trilogy entries, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, were met with increasingly mixed reactions. Critics and fans alike pointed to a lack of cohesive planning, with plot points introduced and abandoned across films. The Last Jedi, for instance, included a subplot about class and politics that had little relevance to the overall trilogy and was quickly dropped.

This creative chaos alienated many longtime fans, while the films failed to capture new audiences in a sustainable way. The Mandalorian streaming series initially provided a glimmer of hope, with its first season praised for its western-inspired storytelling. But the shows momentum faded quickly, and rather than developing a proper cinematic plan, Disney rushed a cobbled-together story into theaters. The result was a film that failed to generate excitement or emotional investment.

The box office numbers paint a grim picture for the Star Wars brand. Comparing to other recent releases, The Mandalorian and Grogu now ranks as the lowest-grossing Star Wars theatrical film in the US, adjusted for inflation, trailing even Solo. The film was intended to be a relaunch for the franchise, but instead, it underscores a growing apathy among audiences. Die-hard fans may still show up, but the broader public has lost interest.

The lack of a clear creative vision, compounded by divisive political commentary from stars like Pedro Pascal, has eroded the goodwill that once buoyed the series. Disneys Star Wars is now on life support. For the studio, this failure raises urgent questions about the future of the franchise. The streaming pivot may offer a safer haven, but theatrical releases are no longer guaranteed moneymakers.

The Mandalorian and Grogus collapse serves as a stark warning that brand alone cannot sustain a legacy. Audiences need compelling stories and characters, not just familiar names. Without a significant reset in approach, the Force may not be with Disney much longer





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