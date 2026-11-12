The Mandalorian and Grogu Art Book Reveals Abandoned George Lucas TV Series Plot on Coruscant

Lucasfilm's new Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu book reveals a dropped Coruscant Level 1313 storyline that later resurfaced in a Galaxy's Edge mission.

The official art book for The Mandalorian and Grogu has revealed that early script drafts would have transported Din Djarin and Grogu directly to the galactic capital of Coruscant. This abandoned storyline would have placed the pair on the dangerous Level 1313, where they were intended to confront Imperial agents operating in the underworld.

Jon Favreau ultimately decided to cut this Coruscant subplot from the final film. The director believed that the New Republic military, rather than a bounty hunter, should have been the primary force handling Imperial unrest on the planet. This creative decision shifted the narrative focus away from the capital city entirely.

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The decision to remove the Coruscant scenes has sparked debate among fans and critics regarding the political state of the galaxy. While the New Republic was portrayed as handling security, historical context shows it eventually lost control of Coruscant to Imperial sympathizers. This loss is why the city-planet ceased to be the galactic capital by the time of The Force Awakens.

The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu provides stunning double-page spreads that showcase the development process of the film. The book features concept art ranging from the Hutt homeworld of Nal Hutta to alternate designs for characters and aliens. These visuals offer fans a deeper look into the production decisions that shaped the final movie.

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The abandoned Coruscant mission connects deeply to Star Wars lore dating back to the early 2000s. George Lucas originally planned a live-action television series titled Underworld that would have been set on Level 1313. This series was intended to explore the seedier underbelly of the galaxy during the Dark Times of the Empire.

Dave Filoni later recreated Level 1313 in animated form during season seven of The Clone Wars. The Mandalorian and Grogu appeared to pick up on this legacy, suggesting a continuity with Lucas's original vision for the location. The art book bridges these different eras of the franchise through its visual storytelling.

Although the Coruscant mission was cut from the theatrical release, elements of the concept remain accessible to fans. The Smugglers Run attraction at Galaxy's Edge still includes a Coruscant mission that allows visitors to experience a version of this storyline. This interactive element keeps the spirit of the abandoned plot alive.

The Mandalorian and Grogu has found significant success on Disney+ despite a modest box office run. The release of the companion art book adds a new layer to the franchise's ongoing narrative. It highlights the extensive development work that went into the film before its final cut.

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Readers can currently purchase The Art of The Mandalorian and Grogu to explore these designs and ideas. The book offers a comprehensive look at the alternate directions considered during production. It serves as a vital resource for dedicated fans of the Star Wars universe.