The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Surprising Choice in the Star Wars Universe

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun and enjoyable entry in the Star Wars universe, but it features a choice that is so jarring that it left the author scratching their head by the end of the movie. The movie revolves around Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, who embarks on a new adventure with his companion Grogu. The plot largely focuses on Mando as he hunts down Imperial officers following the Empire's disillusionment. Along the way, he is tasked with finding Rotta the Hutt for Jabba the Hutt's twin cousins. However, the movie makes the odd choice to have one of the Hutt twins, Rotta, and another character introduced later speak mostly entirely in English for the duration of the movie.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is a fun and enjoyable entry in the Star Wars universe, but it features a choice that is so jarring that it left me scratching my head by the end of the movie.

The movie revolves around Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, who embarks on a new adventure with his companion Grogu. The plot largely focuses on Mando as he hunts down Imperial officers following the Empire's disillusionment. Along the way, he is tasked with finding Rotta the Hutt for Jabba the Hutt's twin cousins.

However, the movie makes the odd choice to have one of the Hutt twins, Rotta, and another character introduced later speak mostly entirely in English for the duration of the movie. Without diving too much into spoilers, the Hutt twins are introduced fairly early in the movie, and during their conversation with Mando, the male cousin switches to English, and frequently switches back and forth throughout the movie.

The movie also introduces more of the Anzellan race, which has to be translated by the smuggler Zori Bliss. However, in The Mandalorian and Grogu, all the Anzellan characters speak English, which is usually done for some comedic effect. The choice to have all these characters speak English doesn't ruin the movie, but it comes as a jarring shock when watching. The move is even more surprising because there's never an explanation for it in the movie.

We've seen many of these species in past Star Wars films, and aside from one singular Hutt (Ziro, in The Clone Wars movie), none of them have ever spoken English. One could argue that due to Rotta's life offworld and the male cousin's stature as a major kingpin, they learned the language for simplicity's sake.

However, that doesn't really make the move any more worthwhile. The fact that creatures like the Hutts or the Anzellan were interacting with normal humans without issue is part of what gave the Star Wars universe its charm.

Having everyone speak the same language, with no real explanation for the sudden shift, feels like it was done more to placate people's annoyance at reading subtitles than anything, and only takes away from the charm of what makes Star Wars so fun





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