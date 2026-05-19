The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Return to Form or an Expensive Mistake?

The release of the first Star Wars movie on the big screen since 2019 has been met with fairly muted fanfare, which could point to a hint of audience fatigue. But having said that, it's impossible not to be wowed by the charms of Grogu and his insatiable appetite for, well, everything. That's true of most audiences, but is it true of critics? The reviews have begun to come in now for The Mandalorian and Grogu, but is it a return to form, or an expensive mistake that should have been relegated to Disney+?

The release of the first Star Wars movie on the big screen since 2019 has been met with fairly muted fanfare, which could point to a hint of audience fatigue.

But having said that, it's impossible not to be wowed by the charms of Grogu and his insatiable appetite for, well, everything. That's true of most audiences, but is it true of critics? The reviews have begun to come in now for The Mandalorian and Grogu, but is it a return to form, or an expensive mistake that should have been relegated to Disney+?

The cast includes Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Gladiator II) as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, alongside Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder under the armor. Across three seasons Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica, Riddick) as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers (Rocky, Predator) as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Boys) as Moff Gideon, Emily Swallow (Supernatural, The Mentalist) as the Armorer, Rosario Dawson (Unstoppable, Ahsoka) as Ahsoka Tano, and Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy, BoJack Horseman) as Peli Motto.

New additions for the movie include Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Avatar) as Colonel Ward, a New Republic officer, and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, The Iron Claw) as the voice of Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt. The film also features Steve Blum (Star Wars Rebels, Cowboy Bebop) returning as the voice of Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, Jonny Coyne (The Blacklist, Preacher) as Imperial remnant leader Janu, Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon, Goodfellas) as the voice of an Ardennian shopkeeper, and Matthew Willig (Agents of S.H. I.E.L. D., We’re the Millers) as Hogsbreth





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Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Pedro Pascal Brendan Wayne Lateef Crowder Sigourney Weaver Jeremy Allen White Rotta The Hutt Jabba The Hutt The Force The Jedi The Sith The Dark Side The Light Side The Force Spectrum The Jedi Temple The Sith Space The New Republic The Empire The Ardennian The Imperial Remnant The Mandalorian Armor The Grogu Character The Bo-Katan Kryze Character The Din Djarin/The Mandalorian Character The Ahsoka Tano Character The Peli Motto Character The Colonel Ward Character The Rotta The Hutt Character The Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios Character The Janu Character The Ardennian Shopkeeper Character The Hogsbreth Character

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